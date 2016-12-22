Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​8 creative ideas for a brick pathway to your home

Justwords Justwords
Gres porcellanato da esterno, Quinta Strada - Ceramic Store Quinta Strada - Ceramic Store Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Loading admin actions …

The path that leads to the entrance of your home is an important feature. Not only does it have the practical role of creating a smooth and level walkway, a suitable choice of materials for paving the path can also enhance the façade of the house and add to its beauty considerably! With a variety of materials to choose from such as brick, stone or even artificial ceramic tiles, let’s have a look at some walkway designs and the houses for which they would be most appropriate!

​1. Sturdy brick path

Casas em madeira , CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

A solid brick walkway through untamed greenery perfectly accessorises the warm, rustic ambience of a wooden residence, adding a touch of orderliness and security to the cosy and welcoming look of the façade.

2. ​Octagonal bricks for a garden path

Gres porcellanato da esterno, Quinta Strada - Ceramic Store Quinta Strada - Ceramic Store Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quinta Strada—Ceramic Store

Quinta Strada - Ceramic Store
Quinta Strada—Ceramic Store
Quinta Strada - Ceramic Store

Here we have another brick path, but this time, instead of rectangles, the bricks are in the shape of octagons in varying hues of brown. This gives a more ornamental look to the walkway, and is ideal for a private garden path elegantly bordered with decorative green trees en route to a pretty gazebo.

3. ​A solid concrete structure

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This entrance path uses the same material as the house. The solid rectangle of concrete combines seamlessly with the modern design of the house to create a stylish contemporary residence.

4. ​Bricks through the lawn

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist houses
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Bricks are a natural material and therefore an excellent choice for a walkway that runs through a lawn. The unique block pattern of this path, dotted with plants, gives a designer touch to the entrance and harmoniously blends the path with the décor of the house.

​5. Using simple lightweight concrete

homify Modern houses Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lightweight concrete is an easy-to-use new material that makes for quick construction, and is also resistant to higher temperatures. Bordered by low shrubs and bushes on either side, it is indeed an elegant walkway!

​6. Lightweight concrete in rustic tones

homify Rustic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Hilly terrain requires a flexible design for the entrance path. Autoclaved aerated concrete is a good option in this scenario. Designed to resemble brown bricks, this rustic path blends with the rural notes and warm ambience of this gorgeous glass-fronted house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​7. Modern block design

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Big grey rectangular blocks of reinforced concrete are strong and look stylish in front of a contemporary grey house with a chic black gate. This kind of path is also extremely suitable as a good driveway!

8. ​Staggered sections

PROJEKT DOMU MAGNUS II G2, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

A stepladder design for the entrance path is a beautiful way to embellish the façade of your house! The thin strips of grass between the elegant rectangular sheets give a beautiful natural look to the pathway, which complements the façade stunningly!

These 8 creative, sturdy and stylish entrance paths will work well with a variety of houses, whether contemporary or traditional, urban or rustic – what marvellous inspiration for us! Take a look at some other amazing ideas here: 6 clever ways to merge your kitchen and living room!

A summer house project that's like a dream
Which of these paths would you choose?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks