5 miraculous small bathroom makeovers to inspire you

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern bathroom
When we plan our home décor, we generally give much more thought to the major living spaces than to the bathrooms, especially if the latter are small. However, no one can disagree that a bathroom is an essential space—one that we really cannot do without! No matter how tiny the bathroom, there is absolutely no reason why it cannot be given some extremely stylish décor, making the performance of our daily cleansing tasks a pleasant experience! Today we’re going to take a look at 5 amazing ways to transform a shabby, ugly old bathroom into a delightful, trendy space! Let’s begin…

​1. Before: dirty and dilapidated bathroom

Before - Bathroom homify
What an unwholesome atmosphere in this repulsive bathroom! Just look at the mould on the walls and fittings!  There are tiles missing from the surfaces and the overall look is extremely shabby and run-down.

​After: modern and stylish makeover

Can this be the same bathroom?! The surfaces are in light colours, which is the ideal choice for a small bathroom—they heighten the sense of space and reflect light for a brighter effect. The sleek fittings, glass panels and contemporary recessed lights enhance the stylish ambience while the wooden cabinet is an elegant contrast.

2. ​Before: unattractive décor

The conflicting tiles, ugly shower cubicle and outdated fixtures combine to create an aesthetically unappealing bathroom.

​After: stunning transformation

homify Modern bathroom
We just love the tasteful remodelling of this bathroom! Its monochromatic colour scheme is very sophisticated, and the large mirror, modern fittings and stylish shower panel complete a spectacular picture.

3. Before: Brown nightmare

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern bathroom
Just look at this overdose of tiny brown tiles, teamed with a white and blue curtain and a peculiar beige toilet seat – what a terrible colour scheme!

​After: pristine white

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern bathroom
You just can't go wrong with a modern white finish! Complemented with glass panels, a beautiful big mirror and chic fittings, this is now a simple yet elegant bathroom.

4. ​Before: mismatched colours

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design
We wonder why anyone would match apricot tiles with a purple toilet seat? The two long stripes on either side of the door look peculiar, too.

​After: minimalist fashion

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design White
The renovated bathroom is a linear white beauty! With the simplicity of clean lines, glass panels and neutral woven accessories, this is a vision in minimalist elegance.

5. ​Before: thoroughly gloomy look

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN CALLE RAFAEL SALGADO (ZONA BERNABÉU) MADRID, DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
What a depressing and cramped bathroom! The décor is mediocre at best; the air vent looks out of place and the dark corner is decidedly grim.

​After: vintage makeover

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN CALLE RAFAEL SALGADO (ZONA BERNABÉU) MADRID, DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
The vintage look of the washbasin is so classy – what an innovative idea for a modern family bathroom! The vibrant fish in the bathtub are perfect for children.

And so, we've reached the end of our 5 brilliant bathroom makeovers! Here are few more bathroom ideas to pique your interest: 16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!

A charming timber cabin that anyone can build
Which of these makeovers impressed you the most?

