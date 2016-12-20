Your browser is out-of-date.

9 clutter-busting tricks for small living spaces

Schlafzimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Modern style bedroom
Are you looking to cut back on your household clutter, mess and junk? Clutter is undeniably one of the most frustrating of all domestic cleaning tasks, and for that reason it’s essential you tackle it head on! 

In our quest to de-clutter our own household spaces, we’ve come up with 9 top junk-busting tips and tricks. As most of us reside in rather compact Hong Kong city apartments we’ll be focusing on how to keep your small home shipshape and organised. 

Ready to get started? Read on below and tidy your home today!

1. Add the right storage

Storage homify Modern living room
Storage

The right storage is essential to the functionality of your abode. Especially important in compact homes, ensuring you have enough shelves, cupboards and cabinets will keep your home feeling organised and free from clutter.

2. Cover, conceal and camouflage

Wohnhaus in Witikon, hausbuben architekten gmbh hausbuben architekten gmbh Classic style dressing room
This doesn’t mean hide your clutter! However, once you’ve removed the bulk of your unnecessary clutter, you’re going to need somewhere for the rest of your household miscellany. Keep it hidden to ensure your interior remains sleek and chic.

3. Get creative

Schlafzimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Modern style bedroom
There are plenty of places to store essentials that you may not have considered. Take some cues from this example and opt for some multi-purpose pieces of furniture that offer storage space, as well as areas to keep your domestic odds and ends.

4. Choose a no-cheat colour scheme

Trapezium House, Kichi Architectural Design Kichi Architectural Design Modern living room
Choosing a colour palette that is light and bright will assist in removing places for you to hide your clutter.

5. Keep surfaces clear

28坪最小限の木の家, 芦田成人建築設計事務所 芦田成人建築設計事務所 Eclectic style dining room
Try and employ the rule of keeping surfaces clean and clear. We tend to mess up our interior areas with junk and mess, while a simple moment to organise can de-clutter and preserve the minimalist aesthetic.

6. Work with height

Casa Incorciata, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bedroom
If you have high ceilings in your home you might want to consider a loft room for storage. This will provide an area to keep things organised, while ensuring clutter is kept within one room of the home.

7. Employ incorporated shelving

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist kitchen
Incorporated shelving is perfect for compact homes, while presenting a sleek ambience that resists any imposition on the overall room’s sense of spaciousness.

8. Rethink your wall-mounted cupboards

kleines Bad, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern bathroom
Wall-mounted cupboards have come a long way in recent years, and you may find that your current setup is out-dated and needs an update. Replace, renew and reorganise to ensure a functional and versatile storage area.

If you simply can’t tackle your interior clutter or need more storage, you can always chat to an expert. Find a professional designer via the homify website and get started today!

9. Regularly audit your bathroom

Raumwunder, Connox Connox BathroomMirrors
Bathrooms are easily one of the most affected by clutter. Take a little time to audit your drawers, medicine cabinets and cupboards, throwing away anything out of date, expired, or unnecessary.

Do you think any of these tips will help your interior clutter? If you need some more inspiration, check out: 10 tricks to lower your home costs in 2017

Do you think any of these clutter-busting tricks would work in your home?

