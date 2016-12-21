Your browser is out-of-date.

12 beautifully simple hallways and corridors to copy

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Is your home’s ingress slightly lacking in the design and style department? If your answer is yes, it might be time to update your hallway or corridor? 

To get you started we’ve gathered 12 of our favourite entries, halls and corridors to inspire, delight and motivate you to update your own space. From sleek and minimal to eclectic and colourful, we’ve got a range of impressive, enduring examples that will definitely get you thinking about your own interior design.

Take a few cues from the following elegant, refined and exciting illustrations below and give your abode a sleek, chic and stylish update.

1. Sleek, timber elegance

WOHNRAUM 02, IRD GmbH IRD GmbH Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
IRD GmbH

IRD GmbH
IRD GmbH
IRD GmbH

The designers of this example have opted for simplicity to create a truly timeless yet engaging entrance and hall that offers warmth from the timber, and a retro space to sit.

2. Open and light filled

戸手本町の家(リフォーム）, アトリエ スピノザ アトリエ スピノザ Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
アトリエ スピノザ

アトリエ スピノザ
アトリエ スピノザ
アトリエ スピノザ

Roof lights open up this entry, infusing abundant natural illumination, while the built-in cupboards would make a fabulous space for coats and household clutter.

3. Plenty of storage

KMA しかくい空, 板元英雄建築設計事務所 板元英雄建築設計事務所 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
板元英雄建築設計事務所

板元英雄建築設計事務所
板元英雄建築設計事務所
板元英雄建築設計事務所

Keeping a hallway or corridor neat and tidy is often an exercise in futility. However, these under-stair shelves provide an easy space to keep shoes and necessities that might otherwise get in the way.

4. Industrial-chic

元浅草の住居, 蘆田暢人建築設計事務所 ​Ashida Architect & Associates 蘆田暢人建築設計事務所 ​Ashida Architect & Associates Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
蘆田暢人建築設計事務所　​Ashida Architect &amp; Associates

蘆田暢人建築設計事務所　​Ashida Architect & Associates
蘆田暢人建築設計事務所　​Ashida Architect &amp; Associates
蘆田暢人建築設計事務所　​Ashida Architect & Associates

This industrial entry is perfect to copy! Strip back walls to reveal bare concrete, while adding simple hooks and timber shelves for storage.

5. Thinking vertically

LINK HOUSE, 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood
松岡健治一級建築士事務所

松岡健治一級建築士事務所
松岡健治一級建築士事務所
松岡健治一級建築士事務所

This gorgeously light and bright entry boasts a vertical storage system for the owner’s two bicycles, saving space and producing an eye-catching feature.

6. Leave a message!

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

A chalkboard wall is easy to recreate in your own home, and is perfect for children and adults alike.

7. The all-in-one

Entrance hall homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Brown interior design,interior architecture,renovation,apartment,Amsterdam,De Pijp,Deirdre Renniers,Netherlands,desk,grey oak,oak
homify

Entrance hall

homify
homify
homify

This hallway makes the most of its space with built-in joinery, as well as a handy home office and workspace.

8. Separating spaces

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

Often entrances and hallways are integrated with the other living areas or spaces within the home. In this instance, you can easily separate the space using a glass screen and a built-in cupboard. Check out the image above for a well-designed example.

9. Bright and colourful

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Korbo

Inspiration

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

Sometimes our homes need a quick pick me up and a bright coat of paint is a simple and easy solution. Opt for the colour of the season, and add a simple coat rack to contrast and add functionality.

10. Working with walls

MN Residence, deDraft Ltd deDraft Ltd Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
deDraft Ltd

MN Residence

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

Work with your walls by installing and adding hooks and shelves. These colourful hooks are perfect for guests and family members to leave their essentials at the front door, while keeping the hallway or corridor clean and clutter free.

11. Mirror, mirror on the wall

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, Stazione Centrale, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Large mirrors are simple to install, while their reflective surface opens up and expands the perceived floor plan and corridor space.

12. Serious symmetry

Private Villa, Surrey, Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Private Villa, Surrey

Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Symmetrical hallways are timeless and impressive. If you have a large space you might want to emulate this example, otherwise stick to one wall and add a console table, lighting, mirrors or artwork.

Would you like to see some more gorgeous entries and hallways? Check out: 10 affordable ideas for your hallways and corridors and keep reading!

5 kitchen renovations that will fill your head with ideas
Which hallway style would suit your home? Let us know below!

