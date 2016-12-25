A cheap and simple dream home you'll wish was yours

Timber is one of the most enduring construction materials that offers grace, age-defiance, as well as a range of stylistic benefits and options. Today’s feature project, known as The Glass House, provides us with a brilliant example of well-utilised timber, which has created a unique, alluring and remarkable abode.

Designed by the team at Woody Holzhaus, this spectacular summerhouse is a modern take on a more traditional log home, with light wooden tones, well-proportioned rooms and an open, contemporary atmosphere. Neither austere nor overwhelming, the décor and interior architecture boasts an open floor plan, perfect for families and those who are seeking a spacious yet cosy ambience.

Blurring the borders between the interior and exterior, high quality materials create minimalist charm, as well as a highly charismatic aesthetic. Timeless and unique, you simply must take a tour of this intriguing and gorgeous timber home. Read on below to check it out, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!