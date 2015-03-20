homify 360°: red brick manor house, Normandy

This is probably the most daring room in the house. A monochrome stripy bedroom is the sort of idea one can imagine sounding really cool and unique on paper, but that once actually executed would simply become a recipe for a daily headache. Not so in this case; it really does look as cool and unique as the designers must have intended it to. There are a couple of different reasons why it works so well. Firstly , the stripes are widely-set enough that your eyes aren’t going to lose focus just from staring at the wall. Secondly, there isn’t much else going on with the room. The bedclothes are sedate, the space is free of clutter and distractions, and there are no other strong colours to lessen the impact of the monochrome walls.