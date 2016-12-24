Your browser is out-of-date.

10 simple bathroom decor ideas you'll want to try

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
It's easy to focus on what you can’t do in a bathroom – but what about focusing on what you CAN do? Bathrooms are often designed with a really neutral (and slightly boring) colour base that can easily be dressed up with a few choice accent colours or patterns.

They are also generally quite small, so the slightest upgrade to your fixtures will have a really powerful effect on the décor. But what are the simplest bathroom décor ideas you need to try? Well, today we will explore 10 of them. We hope you love them as much as we do!

1. Prop up a collection of framed prints

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Deeco

Deeco
Deeco
Deeco

Most bathrooms suffer from a lack of decoration. It can be tricky to attach pictures to the wall so if you have some countertop space like this, consider propping up a framed collection.

2. Or attach prints to the walls

Projeto F & M, Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura

Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura

If you don't have bench space free, consider attaching framed prints to the wall mirror. All you need is a super adhesive double-sided tape or some removable hooks.

3. Make a tiny little pebble garden

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

A little pebble garden is easily the most decadent and attainable DIY projects you can take on. All you need is a bag of pebbles and a little out of the way corner in which to arrange them.

4. Or just install a small makeup mirror

appartement haussmanien à Neuilly sur Seine, Agence KP Agence KP Classic style bathroom
Agence KP

Agence KP
Agence KP
Agence KP

The littlest things can make a huge different in a small bathroom. Consider a small makeup mirror. You could even team it up with some new matching containers for your products.

5. Light up the shelves with LED strips

Fugenloses Bad mit Beton Cirè, Penthouse Köln, Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG Modern bathroom
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

LED lights are incredibly cheap to run and they last forever. They can also be used to light up your shelving for an extra bit of pizzazz. Many options are standalone so you don't need to worry about hard wiring them into the home circuit either. Just be sure to speak to a professional though because electricity and water are a dangerous combination.

6. Or add a little drama with portable floor lights

Hertfordshire Home, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd Modern bathroom
Alessandro Isola Ltd

Hertfordshire Home

Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd

Floor lights can add a lot of drama to the room. If you have a textured wall, place them very close to the edge so they show up every shift in the surface. 

7. Paint the mirror a dramatically different colour

the blue whale, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist style bathroom
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

A simple coat of paint is often the easiest approach to any DIY project. A thick lacquered paint will repel water and will add an fresh breath of life to the room too.

8. Add a row of baskets and a couple of vases

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern bathroom
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Bathroom accessories are the most obvious place to start when it comes to easy bathroom upgrades. Matching wicker baskets are easy to use and the hide away all that clutter. Matching white vases always look beautiful too.

9. Or just create a little tray of decadence

Interiorismo para residencia en Altozano Morelia, Dovela Interiorismo Dovela Interiorismo BathroomDecoration
Dovela Interiorismo

Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo

If you are a keen traveller you probably have a whole lot of miniature bottles of products around. Gather them up and arrange them to create a little tray of decadence. Add a couple of hand towels too and roll them up hotel-style.

10. Or lay wooden tiles over your boring old ceramic ones

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

This bathroom upgrade may seem a little challenging at first, but it's not that hard once you do your research. If you have ugly porcelain tiles, don't worry about ripping them out. Simply cover them up with wooden tiles for a completely fresh and natural look.

For more bathroom inspiration, have a look at 16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers.

5 miraculous small bathroom makeovers to inspire you
Which of these easy bathroom upgrades do you want to try?

