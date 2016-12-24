10 simple bathroom decor ideas you'll want to try

It's easy to focus on what you can’t do in a bathroom – but what about focusing on what you CAN do? Bathrooms are often designed with a really neutral (and slightly boring) colour base that can easily be dressed up with a few choice accent colours or patterns.

They are also generally quite small, so the slightest upgrade to your fixtures will have a really powerful effect on the décor. But what are the simplest bathroom décor ideas you need to try? Well, today we will explore 10 of them. We hope you love them as much as we do!