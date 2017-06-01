A young couple built their dream home for HK$650k

Interested in a budget-friendly dream project in glamorous locale? Well, you're in luck because today we are going to explore an inspiring project on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza in the archipelago of Spain.

The location is known for its beautiful beaches, yoga retreats and nightlife. Good real estate locations are coveted and there are plenty of luxurious homes in the area. But there are also plenty of abandoned buildings lots of potential. One such structure was a 200-year-old warehouse on the side of a mountain area. It was in a dire state, but the young couple behind interior design firm Ibiza Interiors saw the potential and decided to convert it into a home. What's more, they spent less than HK$700,000 on the whole project. Let's have a look at the results…