A summer house project that's like a dream

In sultry south-east Asia, we rarely think of the typical summer home with the same longing as those who live in colder climates. And yet, there is a certain typical look to a summer or holiday home in Asia that’s completely different from the average city home.
Holiday homes are generally quite simple low-maintenance, so you can leave them for long weeks without fear of damage. There are generally lots of communal living areas so the focus is on spending long hours with loved ones. But above all, these are homes that help you switch off from the demands of everyday life. So what are the essential elements in such a home? Well, today we’ll explore a fairly modern summer home that provides all the answers. Let go on a photo tour for a little glimpse of what your new holiday home may look like! It comes to us from Polish architects Pracownia Archipelag.
Nothing quite soothes the nerves like the power of nature. So no matter how sumptuous or relaxing your holiday home, it should be set up to enjoy communing with nature. The structure should be lean and the garden abundant. If you are concerned about the sweltering effect of top temperatures, large windows with excellent glazing are essential.
Chances are that your holiday home will be filled with more than just your nuclear family. Extended members of the family will need their own parking space, so a garage is often useful. If this doesn’t suit your particular situation, a good garage area that could double as a games area would also suffice. The key is to add as many different types of communal areas as possible. It’s important to cater to guests of all ages!
Rustic homes are all quite romantic, but nothing quite makes for a free and easy vibe like a bright open living room with lots of clean modern lines. The secret to this living room is the strong contrast between the cool clinical lines and the big sumptuous sofa furnishings. Make the living room a place to sprawl and enjoy a book or two.
Wooden elements are key to making the family kitchen work. This doesn’t mean you need to necessarily lose out on the clean functionality of a modern kitchen though. Just add highly polished wooden cabinet doors like this. Finally, try to keep the wall cabinets to a minimum to maintain that essential bright and easy look.
Outdoor entertaining areas are a must because they give children a place to roam with a little more freedom. They also provide a great spot for outdoor games and even barbecues. There is no need to choose overly formal outdoor furniture. Easy white sun lounges or simple sturdy all-weather furniture are best.
If this home has you inspired to infuse your home with a more natural ambiance, have a look at 21 fresh ways to add plants to your home.