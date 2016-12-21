A summer house project that's like a dream

In sultry south-east Asia, we rarely think of the typical summer home with the same longing as those who live in colder climates. And yet, there is a certain typical look to a summer or holiday home in Asia that’s completely different from the average city home.

Holiday homes are generally quite simple low-maintenance, so you can leave them for long weeks without fear of damage. There are generally lots of communal living areas so the focus is on spending long hours with loved ones. But above all, these are homes that help you switch off from the demands of everyday life. So what are the essential elements in such a home? Well, today we’ll explore a fairly modern summer home that provides all the answers. Let go on a photo tour for a little glimpse of what your new holiday home may look like! It comes to us from Polish architects Pracownia Archipelag.