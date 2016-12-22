20 modern ideas that will make your walls look beautiful

In a small house, the walls are the place to imbue your home with that special something. They obviously don't take up any floor space, so they can be a fantastic way to style up your interior with almost total freedom.

But it's important to remember that the walls generally take up a fairly large proportion of the visual space in a room. So a fairly subtle sample pattern can very easily look too much when covering the wall. Neutral tones are often suitable and natural materials can be simply sublime. Let's check out 20 beautiful wall coverings for inspiration!