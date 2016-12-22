Your browser is out-of-date.

20 modern ideas that will make your walls look beautiful

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern walls & floors Stone Beige
In a small house, the walls are the place to imbue your home with that special something. They obviously don't take up any floor space, so they can be a fantastic way to style up your interior with almost total freedom.

But it's important to remember that the walls generally take up a fairly large proportion of the visual space in a room. So a fairly subtle sample pattern can very easily look too much when covering the wall. Neutral tones are often suitable and natural materials can be simply sublime. Let's check out 20 beautiful wall coverings for inspiration!

1. Marble

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern walls & floors Marble White
Grassi Pietre srl

Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl

Marble is one of the most popular, luxurious natural materials to use for your walls. There are lots of different types of grain combinations. If you order some marble, just be sure to do it in one batch so the grains match.

2. Stone Vicenza

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern walls & floors Stone Beige
Grassi Pietre srl

Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl

Stone vincenza is a very popular limestone found in Italy. It is a soft stone so it's ideal for detailed work. However, don't worry about its hardiness, it hardens once exposed to the elements. 

3. Rustic stone

Vivienda unifamiliar en Wamba (Valladolid), ADDEC arquitectos ADDEC arquitectos Dining roomTables
ADDEC arquitectos

ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos

Chunky, uneven stones don't need to be banished to the outdoor areas. They can make a big statement indoors too. It's best to use it in small, judicious chunks within the home.

4. Brick texture

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Strictly speaking, brick is a structural material and not a wall coating. But these days you can buy small slivers of brick tiles that can easily be attached to any flat surface to create the impression of a rustic old wall.

5. Faux brick

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Acrylic molds can also be used in conjunction with cement mix or cement bond. This is a little messier to apply, but there is less weight involved. This is good if you like the look of a mud brick.

6. Melamine

Villa T, arkham project arkham project Modern bathroom
arkham project

arkham project
arkham project
arkham project

Melamine is one of the most popular materials around today. The hard plastic surface gives it an instant polish that's perfect for most rooms. However, it's essential to make sure any cut edges are properly sealed because the wood inside will instantly soak up water and show damage very easily.

7. Decorative stone

FELANITX RENOVATION, munarq munarq Rustic style dining room
munarq

munarq
munarq
munarq

Decorative stone, like tile bricks, is quite thin and easy to install on a standard flat surface. It's good for those who don't want the expense and hassle of actually changing out the walls.

8. Natural wood

homify Asian style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wood is an old standby option that has endless appeal. The beauty of wood is that it's quite neutral, so it suits a huge range of interiors. It also adds a lot of natural warmth to the room.

9. Painted wood

Landelijke badkamer met steigerhout, Taps&Baths Taps&Baths BathroomSinks
Taps&amp;Baths

Taps&Baths
Taps&amp;Baths
Taps&Baths

Painted wood gives you both colour and a subtle rustic theme. It is an essential part of the shabby chic look. Consider the benefits of installing coloured panels on the lower half of the room like this.

10. Metallic tiles

Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA ShellShock Designs Modern bathroom
ShellShock Designs

Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA

ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs

Metallics are hugely popular at the moment. Metallic tiles in particular will reflect tiny shards of light and generally make a room look just that little bit lighter. This makes them particularly good for windowless bathrooms.

11. Mirrors

Mirrors, bandesign bandesign Modern bars & clubs Gastronomy
bandesign

Mirrors

bandesign
bandesign
bandesign

This incredible home shows just how far you can go with mirrors. They reflect light, expand the sense of space and make any room feel larger. Just be sure that they reflect a pleasing view.

12. Three-dimensional ceramics

PANELADOS CCH, Cordoba CreativeHeritage Cordoba CreativeHeritage Modern bars & clubs Hotels
Cordoba CreativeHeritage

Cordoba CreativeHeritage
Cordoba CreativeHeritage
Cordoba CreativeHeritage

Three dimension ceramics are a little edgy and different. They are pleasing to touch and will certainly become a talking point in the home. The shifting shadows they form as the light changes throughout the day can be quite beautiful.

13. Coated tiles

Loft Manatí, T+E ARQUITECTOS T+E ARQUITECTOS Minimalist bedroom Glass Transparent
T+E ARQUITECTOS

T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS

The slate tiles on the left have a beautiful mottled pattern that reflects the view outside the window. This kind of tile is good for those keen on a rustic themed decor.

14. Geometric tiles

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Q2Design

Q2Design
Q2Design
Q2Design

Geometric tiles are the domain of Scandinavian-style interiors. They are slightly fresh and pack a fairly powerful visual punch so it's often a good idea to make them monochrome. They look great in this bathroom.

15. Plasterboard

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

Plasterboard is a classic old standby for very good reasons. It's totally smooth, light and easy to install. The only issue is that it provides almost no structural support if you want to hang pictures on the wall.

16. Lime

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Lime whitewash is a very old covering that's very cheap and environmentally friendly. It can be mixed with water to create a fresh, crisp look to your exterior. It also deters certain insects from entering the home.

17. Steel

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Steel was once the domain of government buildings, but it's now popular in industrial style homes. It has a very practical, sturdy look and can easily be brightened up with a coat of paint.

18. Compressed wood

148 m2 de uma remodelação no centro do Porto, URBAstudios URBAstudios Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
URBAstudios

URBAstudios
URBAstudios
URBAstudios

Compressed wood is increasingly popular. Modern variations are incredibly sturdy and there are even several compressed wood skyscrapers under construction at present.

19. Concrete panels

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Concrete panels have a beautiful, raw quality that suits minimalist style dwellings. They can be left unvarnished or polished up for a slick effect.

20. Decorative steel panels

Ten House, Taller ADC Architecture Office Taller ADC Architecture Office Minimalist windows & doors
Taller ADC Architecture Office

Taller ADC Architecture Office
Taller ADC Architecture Office
Taller ADC Architecture Office

We absolutely love the decorative steel panel running alongside this doorway. It's simple, sophisticated and gives the entrance area a very subtle sort of decorative quality. An interior designer or decorator will always be able to help out with this kind of thing.

For more home ideas, have a look at 18 entrance hallways your guests will love.

Cramped home? 7 common errors and how to fix them
Which of these walls is your favourite?

