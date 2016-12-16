It's safe to say it's been quite a year here on our beloved planet. We've seen drama and intrigue both at home and abroad, but what's been a happy constant is the flow of beautiful homes to explore! Here at homify we've been obsessed with budget prefabs, cute container houses and modernist mansions, not to mention dreamy wooden dwellings fit for a fairytale. So in celebration of a brand new year, we're showcasing the 7 best homes of 2016, as selected by you. From Japan to France, Brazil to Hong Kong, there's an array of styles to suit every taste! Enjoy.
Our undisputed home of the year is this gorgeous one-storey dwelling in Turkey. The poster child of simple design, it evokes lazy days on the porch and a relaxed rural life. And you guys absolutely loved it.
Next up is the year's most jaw-dropping Hong Kong abode. Located in Sai Kung and with more than a hint of architectural hyperbole, this incredible creation will leave you breathless. With a built-in gym, glass-fronted carport and customised pool, it's a home that takes indulgence to a new level, without being crass.
And now for the other end of the scale! This 38m² single-level home is a textbook example of Japanese simplicity and understated design. With stripped-back timber interiors and an oh-so-cool bathroom, it's a truly refreshing house to explore.
Another hugely popular project this year was a simple apartment renovation in São Paulo. Originally built in the 1970s, this home was transformed with an expert eye and supremely tasteful decor. Just check out that heavenly living room.
The story of this Korean home melted our hearts when we first heard it. Armed only with a small plot and even smaller budget, these soon-to-be-weds showed just what can be achieved with a little design ingenuity. If you're after some space-saving tips, this home's for you.
Next up is another of our personal favourites. Here the architects took the form of a classic gabled cottage and repackaged it in cool concrete. The effect is both striking and modern, without being austere. It's a real treat inside, too.
Last but not least, we revisit what is possibly the cutest house we've ever seen! Effectively a small timber shed on wheels, this mobile dwelling somehow contains every home comfort we can think of. We're still not quite sure how they did it, but if you're looking for small space solutions, this is where it's at.
And so we reach the end of our list! We hope you've enjoyed exploring these magical homes as much as we have. Roll on 2017.