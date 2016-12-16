Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 7 best homes of 2016

Bethan Jones—homify Bethan Jones—homify
守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

It's safe to say it's been quite a year here on our beloved planet. We've seen drama and intrigue both at home and abroad, but what's been a happy constant is the flow of beautiful homes to explore! Here at homify we've been obsessed with budget prefabs, cute container houses and modernist mansions, not to mention dreamy wooden dwellings fit for a fairytale. So in celebration of a brand new year, we're showcasing the 7 best homes of 2016, as selected by you. From Japan to France, Brazil to Hong Kong, there's an array of styles to suit every taste! Enjoy.

1. The ultimate wooden house

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Our undisputed home of the year is this gorgeous one-storey dwelling in Turkey. The poster child of simple design, it evokes lazy days on the porch and a relaxed rural life. And you guys absolutely loved it.

2. The Sai Kung dream home

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern houses Sky,Blue,Water,Shade,Building,Urban design,Real estate,Facade,Condominium,Wood
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Next up is the year's most jaw-dropping Hong Kong abode. Located in Sai Kung and with more than a hint of architectural hyperbole, this incredible creation will leave you breathless. With a built-in gym, glass-fronted carport and customised pool, it's a home that takes indulgence to a new level, without being crass.

3. Japanese simplicity

homify Small houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

And now for the other end of the scale! This 38m² single-level home is a textbook example of Japanese simplicity and understated design. With stripped-back timber interiors and an oh-so-cool bathroom, it's a truly refreshing house to explore.

4. Beautifully modernised apartment

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

Another hugely popular project this year was a simple apartment renovation in São Paulo. Originally built in the 1970s, this home was transformed with an expert eye and supremely tasteful decor. Just check out that heavenly living room.

5. A couple's 50m² love nest

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA Modern houses
OBBA

OBBA
OBBA
OBBA

The story of this Korean home melted our hearts when we first heard it. Armed only with a small plot and even smaller budget, these soon-to-be-weds showed just what can be achieved with a little design ingenuity. If you're after some space-saving tips, this home's for you.

6. Cool concrete cottage

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Next up is another of our personal favourites. Here the architects took the form of a classic gabled cottage and repackaged it in cool concrete. The effect is both striking and modern, without being austere. It's a real treat inside, too.

7. The tiny timber home with everything

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - , TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC Eclectic style houses
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT—BERARD FREDERIC

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT—BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC

Last but not least, we revisit what is possibly the cutest house we've ever seen! Effectively a small timber shed on wheels, this mobile dwelling somehow contains every home comfort we can think of. We're still not quite sure how they did it, but if you're looking for small space solutions, this is where it's at.

And so we reach the end of our list! We hope you've enjoyed exploring these magical homes as much as we have. Roll on 2017.

A peaceful timber home - complete with floor plans
Which of these homes is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks