Festive decoration ideas this Christmas!

We begin our Christmas transformation with the all important living room mantelpiece. While the mantelpiece remains a generic decoration space during the 'non-Christmas' 11 months of the calendar year, it really comes into its own during the month of December. Whether you've got a roaring festive fireplace beneath or not (probably not in Hong Kong, but you never know), the mantelpiece is a perfect place to express your verve and enthusiasm for the advent of the Christmas season.

Here, decorative angel wings sitting mantel-side make for a beautifully simple Christmas gesture. A trio of booties hang like monuments above the mantel itself, in wait for the goods to come on the night of the 24th. And, of course, if you position a gorgeous, lush Christmas tree replete with coloured baubles and star by the mantel side too, you'll have yourself the best looking Christmas mantelpiece area this side of the North Pole.

Finding the right balance with Christmas design can be tricky - why not contact a professional for a little extra advice and assistance.