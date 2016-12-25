Your browser is out-of-date.

​16 chic and simple ways to add wood to your home

Justwords Justwords
Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
Wood is an evergreen element that is timeless in its beauty—and also super easy to maintain. Almost every home contains a variety of wooden features, due to the efficiency with which this material makes an effortless style statement. But if you're after some fresh ideas, join us on this timber tour! We've put together simple 16 ways you can bring wood into your design scheme. Enjoy.

​1. Planks and fencing

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
Use this home as inspiration and use varying planks with differing thicknesses to make an eclectic yet warm statement in your own house. The exterior of this house was rendered by Studio Art Story, a company dealing with garden and landscape supplies.

2. ​Poolside beauty

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
Clad your pool side with wood, making a wholesome statement which is also comfortable to lounge on. This will blend in well with your greenery and back yard, too.

​3. Wooden corridor

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
Use wood to create an outdoor corridor, so you have a natural feel as you walk through the greenery. Note the beams and pillars used here are also in wood.

4. ​Terrace and patio

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
Craft a terrace and patio out of wood to make a wooded camp-style statement, encouraging you to enjoy the great outdoors more often.

​5. Pave a hot tub

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
Outdoor hot tubs become a lot of fun if you have a warm wooden platform around them! Try this look for a sophisticated and sturdy vibe with stairs on the side.

6. ​Floor to ceiling

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
This space has been completely cocooned with wood from floor to ceiling, with the help of beautifully polished planks.

​7. Outdoor sit out

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
This treehouse-style sit out is a true delight thanks to its stylish seating, making for a comfortable outdoor space where many people can relax together.

​8. Sturdy statement

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
This sturdy terrace has thick wooden planks for the railing, with varying grains in a linear pattern on the floor.

​9. Create planters

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
These wooden planters have been built into the sides of the outdoor space, so you have greenery along with the well-polished timber tones.

​10. Charming staircase

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
This short staircase leading to the home's entrance is a charming addition, replete with trellis underneath.

11. ​Wooden accents

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
This garden has been done up entirely with wood, thanks to the deck, trellis and wooden fencing. The designers have used varying hues and grains for a neat look.

12. ​Colossal wooden door

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
The large wooden door is the perfect addition to this artsy and natural modern space.

​13. Wooden facade

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
This home has a simple wooden façade which makes for a cottage-style look, despite its luxuriously large quarters.

​14. Wooden terrace

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
This wooden terrace is set within green walls and has a stone path, leading up to the space for a whimsical statement.

15. ​Jungle chic bedroom

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
Go jungle chic with this neat wooden bedroom! It has glass sheets for walls and a wooden exterior to support the frames.

16. ​Living with wood

Ландшафтный дизайн - терраса
Wood can also be used liberally in your living room and dining room for a wholesome look and feel. Take a leaf out of this home's book and team understated vintage-style pieces with a rich timber floor.

In the mood for more home inspiration? Check out: 8 small, beautiful and cheap houses for more gorgeous ideas!

A cheap and simple dream home you'll wish was yours
Which of these wooden ideas would you pick?

