​16 chic and simple ways to add wood to your home

Wood is an evergreen element that is timeless in its beauty—and also super easy to maintain. Almost every home contains a variety of wooden features, due to the efficiency with which this material makes an effortless style statement. But if you're after some fresh ideas, join us on this timber tour! We've put together simple 16 ways you can bring wood into your design scheme. Enjoy.
Use this home as inspiration and use varying planks with differing
thicknesses to make an eclectic yet warm statement in your own house. The exterior of this house was rendered by Studio
Art Story, a company dealing with garden and landscape supplies.
Clad your pool side with wood, making a wholesome statement which is also comfortable to lounge on. This will blend in well with your greenery and back yard, too.
Use wood to create an outdoor corridor, so you have a natural feel as you walk through the greenery. Note the beams and pillars used here are also in wood.
Craft a terrace and patio out of wood to make a wooded camp-style statement, encouraging you to enjoy the great outdoors more often.
Outdoor hot tubs become a lot of fun if you have a warm wooden platform around them! Try this look for a sophisticated and sturdy vibe with stairs on the side.
This space has been completely cocooned with wood from floor to ceiling, with the help of beautifully polished planks.
This treehouse-style sit out is a true delight thanks to its stylish seating, making for a comfortable outdoor space where many people can relax together.
This sturdy terrace has thick wooden planks for the railing, with varying grains in a linear pattern on the floor.
These wooden planters have been built into the sides of the outdoor space, so you have greenery along with the well-polished timber tones.
This short staircase leading to the home's entrance is a charming addition, replete with trellis underneath.
This garden has been done up entirely with wood, thanks to the deck, trellis and wooden fencing. The designers have used varying hues and grains for a neat look.
The large wooden door is the perfect addition to this artsy and natural modern space.
This home has a simple wooden façade which makes for a cottage-style look, despite its luxuriously large quarters.
This wooden terrace is set within green walls and has a stone path, leading up to the space for a whimsical statement.
Go jungle chic with this neat wooden bedroom! It has glass sheets for walls and a wooden exterior to support the frames.
Wood can also be used liberally in your living room and dining room for a wholesome look and feel. Take a leaf out of this home's book and team understated vintage-style pieces with a rich timber floor.
In the mood for more home inspiration? Check out: 8 small, beautiful and cheap houses for more gorgeous ideas!