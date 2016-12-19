A dreamy prefab home with amazingly high ceilings

Contemporary structures with amazing open-plan interiors might be exceptionally popular right now, but that doesn't mean that they are any less amazing, as today's project proves! Thanks to people putting their own stamp on what they think works as a home interior, every building has its own character and charm to say that we love how this home looks would be a huge understatement! With large, open living spaces, a functional office and beautiful mezzanine floor, the architects in charge of creating this wonderful building really paid attention to what was needed and created something that perfectly combined functionality with covetable aesthetics. Don't just take our word for it though; come and see for yourself!
Without the fascinating concrete wraparound detailing and vivid red accent wall, this home would still have been amazing to look at, but the addition of those details has propelled the building into the realms of truly inspired architecture. The almost industrial roof has added some seriously cool contrast too!
The blend of materials used to create this spectacular home is incredible and diverse, leading to an exterior that captures your attention and makes you want to learn more about the inside. A luxurious rear garden, complete with sociable terrace and swimming pool is the ideal finishing touch and continues to make this house seem so high-end.
With no conventional first floor in place, the amount of light drenching this interior is staggering! The double-height living space feels atrium-like in its stature and with glossy materials used for the floor and glass everywhere, this is one of the freshest homes we have ever seen!
A mezzanine floor has been installed in this house in order to offer a gorgeous open office area, as well as a private master bedroom and the effect is amazing! Rich wooden flooring mirrors the exposed roof construction to perfection and with a balcony to the right and an extra window in place, it doesn't feel at all dark or confined up here!
We always enjoy seeing the view from a mezzanine level, as it offers you such a fantastic vantage point for drinking in the interior scheme of a home, all in one gulp. Here, you can see that even though the office is separate from the main living space, everything feels deeply connected and the home feels cohesive throughout.
This is a living room that we certainly wouldn't be opposed to spending a lot of time in and the way it has been laid out is simply ingenious! The large wall, which supports the master bedroom upstairs, has been given dual functionality as a TV-mounting point, negating the need for bulky furniture and by choosing a low but wide sofa, the height of the space has been amplified! Wow!
We love the bold move of opting for a hidden kitchen in this home, in favour of more luxurious open living spaces. By hiding the cabinets and countertops away in a private room, the rest of the house feels so much more geared towards enjoyment! Creating this connected dining area really maintains the segregation of functional and comfortable spaces too, which we think works wonderfully,
While the kitchen and dining area has been cordoned off into a corner, you can see from here that they are still within close proximity to other parts of the house. We think the wide and high window was a stroke of genius on the part of the architect, as it helps to keep even that small area feeling much larger and brighter, and so, in-keeping with everywhere else.
This floor plan shows what a generous house this is, with the ground floor including a kitchen, dining area, huge living room, double bedroom and bathroom, as well as a sizable car port that leads straight to the entrance. The flow of each room or area into the next feels so natural here!
We really feel that it's up on this first floor mezzanine where everything really happens! The office area leads out onto a fully kitted out balcony, but take a walk around in the other direction and you find a huge master bedroom, complete with ensuite bathroom. No compromises have been made here and it's clear that this really is someone's dream home brought to life!
