A cosy rustic home to take your breath away

We love stumbling across homes that make us audibly gasp at the amazing interiors that they have, and today's project is most definitely one of those! We won't give too much away, as the pictures say more than we ever could, but the use of natural plaster, traditional construction methods and great sweeping swathes of natural wood has had us all seriously rethinking our interior design schemes! With hidden pockets of space, amazing modern touches and an overall feeling of good living, this home is a triumph for both the owner and the architect that was privileged enough to help design it! Let's take a look around!
Found in a Portuguese village, this newly renovated and reconstructed home looks to have settled into its surroundings with a natural grace that is impossible to force! Stonework walls, rustic render, tiled roofs and natural wood have helped to make this a traditional, yet updated home that forces you to keep staring!
What a charming entrance! Some homes really manage to capture the welcoming feeling, don't they? If you didn't know better, you might assume that this home had long sat in place and while the new windows do give the game away a little, the traditional look really manage to keep you guessing!
There aren't any words. Seriously, this interior has blown us away more than anything else we have ever soon! We were expecting a rustic finish, but not like this! Open-plan and perfectly laid out, the way the living room flows into the dining area and keeps on going is simply staggering and just look at all that warm wood! The built-in sofas are what really get us though, as they have been created using rough textured concrete! WOW!
We had to move in a bit closer, to appreciate the sofa, but the wood burning stove has captured our attention now. This house is giving us some serious ADHD, as we can't focus on one thing without noticing more incredible touches! Lighting under the sofa is spectacular, but that burner! The integral log storage makes it even more amazing and makes every sweep and curve feel as though it had a function in mind. We need a lie down!
Keep moving around the ground floor and you find yourself in the sweet but spectacular kitchen! A continuous line of counter space runs throughout this level and meets the kitchen to form a perfect integrated worktop, with matching open-front shelving underneath. All the appliances are tucked away, under the counter and using polished concrete to denote where the sociable parts of the house end and the kitchen begins? We have to say that we are in shock! All the lighting is amazing too. Seriously, how can you even try and describe this amazing area?
The wonderful thing about wood is that it is so malleable and can inspire unique touches, which in this home are numerous! While many homes would have simply included a fairly standard mirror, here, the custom surround really ties the installation into the rest of the curved styling and the simple dining table becomes so much more of a focal point!
There simply isn't a bad room in this house! So many bathrooms fall into the trap of being 'normal', but this one has pulled through the interesting touches of the rest of the house and added extra glamour in the form of pearlescent mosaic tiles for the shower. Another curved mirror adds yet more character and keeps the observer on their toes!
When you see the final picture in this article, you'll be even more blown away than you already are and you'll understand why we think that keeping original parts of the home, as seen here in the form of rustic, uneven stonework under the stairs, is so important. Even the stairs themselves here aren't standard, as the fronts are made form reflective metal that helps to radiate out the warm under-tread lighting.
We are officially ready to move into this house now that we've seen this bedroom! Using the same wall finish and colour throughout makes for a cohesiveness rarely seen, but with rafter lighting and simple shelving in place too, this room is a standalone testament to the amazing taste of the owners. Everything just looks so tactile and beautiful!
Connected to the bedroom is this charming little balcony, which is clearly a year round sun trap! The addition of terracotta floor tiles ties in nicely with the traditional pantile roof and ensures that the materials palette remains neutral and in-keeping with the locale. Amazing!
Just when you thought this house couldn't get anymore perfect, you discover this incredible roof terrace! We don't know if it's the altitude or the amazing amount of detailing throughout the home that is making us dizzy, but either way, we don't mind one bit! A wonderful way to enjoy the clement weather of the location, this terrace adds a whole extra room to the property and even up here, the styling has remained the same, with a built-in seating area and curved wood!
Just for fun, we thought we'd show you how this house started out! Barely a ruined shell, the property had been totally abandoned and who could have possibly known what it would become? Talk about inspired vision! Now you can see why we loved the little stair addition so much; it's a piquant reminder of how the house went from a ruin to one of the most amazing builds in history!
