The timber box home you'll wish was yours

There's something so delicious about homes that have a façade that leads you to expect a certain kind of interior, but then shock you! We can't deny for a moment that this is one such home and have to say that the interior designer that came up with the Scandinavian concept for this property was inspired! Making great use of open spaces and natural light, the interior here is as beautiful as you'd expect from something that is clearly based on traditional cabin homes and we think you're about to fall head over heels in love!
If you don't look at this modern architecture and feel jealous, we think you might be looking at a different house to us, as we were blown away by it! The grand proportions are perfectly amplified by the symmetrical design and that large central window must have such an impact on the interior!
Delightful. What other word can you use to describe this living room? With a definite Hygge influence, the space feels warm and cosy, yet not overcrowded, which is quite a feat considering how much natural wood is in place here! Simple wall shelving adds a super personal feel and the easy styling, with an armchair and floor cushions makes this such an interactive space. That inset fire is incredible too!
How clever! The dividing wall here houses a double-sided woodburner that opens into both this dining area and the living room! What a way to keep everything connected! The limited palette of natural wood, bright white and black accents works so well to keep this home feeling contemporary and timeless and with low pendulum lights in place, we imagine that eating at this table is a real experience. We just knew that huge window was in place for a reason too and here it is, providing a stunning view into the garden for diners!
This bathroom is something of an add shape, given that it is narrow but long, but the layout has been designed to complement it effortlessly. An enclosed shower offers privacy when you want it, while simple white suite items keep everything in line with the wider styling. The upcycled ladder towel rail is inspired too and makes us want to climb up it! So fun!
Come on up guys, the view is amazing! Skylights keep natural light simply pouring into this home and from up here, you can really appreciate how tall and airy the lower floor must feel. A glass safety rail ensures an uninterrupted view and the casual addition of a hide rug really keeps that Hygge vibe alive!
There is a real sense of nothing being excessive in this home and as master bedrooms go, this one is astonishingly simple! A low but wide bed ensures maximum comfort, while built-in storage keeps clutter and mess out of sight. The pendulum lights, with seemingly tangled cords look phenomenal and negate the need for bulky side tables and with huge windows in place too, you'd never dream of adding a television for entertainment, would you?
Even this kids' room is demonstrating Scandinavian chic motifs, with natural wood making the bed area feel cosy and enclosed, while simple wooden shelving and furniture add in some much needed multifunctional usage. This room is so timeless that it would be perfect for kids of any age and could easily grow and develop with them.
It's never a bad thing to treat yourself to a little opulence and this master bedroom ensuite bathroom is proof of that! Wooden accents tie it in with the wider home, while the designer sink and contemporary shower cubicle modernise things just enough to make this an adults-only zone. Bliss!
We've seen some pretty cool front doors in our time, but this one has to take the prize! Set back under a super porch, the strip lighting makes such an impression and makes you want to reach out and enter the house! Amazing!