An elegant home for suburban family life

The perfect family home would consist of a few necessary things; Space to live and play. A number of rooms to serve different purposes such as bedrooms, living areas, dining, kitchen and also quarters to relax, study, conduct hobbies. Possibly a library. Decorations are of course highly personal, but natural light would be a must to give a bright atmosphere. A garden is so important to quality of life, giving adequate space for young children to run around and play in a safe environment. The pursuit of gardening is very beneficial as it puts the mind into more calming and creative states where we can forget the day to day routines and be with nature again. The home we'll explore today has it all! Let's take a closer look…
From the outside we see this home is of a good size for a young family. It's a bright, welcoming house painted in white with a lovely natural wood effect all around the doorways and under the covered area for the cars. It has a garden which could be tended and cultivated and used as a play area for the kids. Lighting works by motion sensors not only for security but as a useful aid when returning at night.
This useful outside space is mainly used to cover cars from the elements, but also offers shelter for the wood stockpile as we see. Again, it's a bright, friendly space with a fantastic wooden ceiling which gives much warmth to the area. Definitely a great place to work on or clean the car and bikes while being able to observe any young children that may be playing in the garden.
The warm beech wood effect on the doorway, under balcony and decking against the whitewash walls is very natural and charming. It blends well into the garden with the small trees and reflect light from the sun much like the style in Andalusia in the south of Spain, helping to the keep the house cool in hot summer months and humid temperatures. How could we make this garden more appealing? By contacting a landscape specialist.
Like many Japanese homes, much of the lower floor is open plan with a dining area, kitchen and living room not separated by walls. Inside this particular area, we observe a well placed wooden stove burner, that will serve to heat up the whole lower level in colder months.
A common feature in Japanese homes is the use of sliding doors. Great for saving space within a room, it's also traditional going back to ancient times where partitions were featured inside the houses to separate rooms. Often these sliding doors will be made of wood and glass to allow light to pass through and fill the rooms inside.
We see the use of lighter materials, fabric and colour to brighten up this living area. The wood is of a lighter effect and complements the pure white of the walls. The check pattern blue cushions on these wooden seats adds a bit of style to an otherwise sparse (ready to be decorated) room.
It's good to have many rooms within a house, so that some can be used to create an area of relaxation or privacy where you may conduct meditation or a hobby. The lovely matting effect her instead of bare wood or carpet suggest a place of focused peace and tranquility. Perhaps a practitioner of thai chi or yoga likes to come here and perform their morning routine.
Again, the designer has opted for the cabin-esque style in this bathroom with wooden panelling around the bath. The consistent use of light wood and white materials is a running theme throughout the house.
The first things that grabs us is the ceiling. A replica of the outside roof of natural wood. It's a strong and bold choice to lay down a wood flooring too. This room will need much in the way of decoration to keep from being 'too much' wood.
If timber is what you're looking for, have a look at this property!