homify 360°: a home near Toulouse

When we picture a French country home, we tend to imagine some fairly uniform things: a period farmhouse with ivy creeping all over the walls, perhaps, or a high-ceilinged barn conversion where exposed beams watch over the residents’ day-to-day lives. What we less often imagine (we’ll go out on a limb and say probably never, in fact, unless specifically prompted) is a blocky, Bauhaus-influenced exterior in red, grey and white. That aesthetic seems to belong well over the eastern border, in the land where it originated. But sometimes – indeed, often – playing with expectations by removing a particular visual style from its natural environment and plonking it down somewhere completely new is one of the most exciting ways of seeing architecture with fresh eyes. Such is the case with this family home by Pilon & Georges, situated in the sun-soaked southern region of Toulouse.