homify 360°: Effizienzhaus Plus, Bökelberg

The Effizienzhaus Plus (or Efficiency House Plus, if your German’s a little rusty) was first developed and built in Berlin in 2011, the project funded by the government. Since that initial success, the Effizienzhaus Plus has been reincarnated by architects multiple times in multiple different forms, both in concept sketches and in reality. Which begs the question: what makes an Effizienzhaus Plus an Effizienzhaus Plus if it can look however you want it to look? And, in addition, why would the state invest in this particular venture?

Well, the answer to both of these queries is quite simple: the Effizienzhaus Plus is an energy-saving miracle. Other eco-homes may be designed to have a neutral carbon footprint, or very close to it, but the Effizienzhaus Plus actually generates double what it uses. That means that once it’s finished producing what it needs to power the house itself and all its functions, there’s enough left over to charge an electric car. The house comes heavily equipped with solar panels, as you might expect, but where it differs from most other eco-homes is in the battery it uses to store excess energy so nothing goes to waste.

OK, so that all sounds pretty exciting from an environmental responsibility point of view. But is it liveable? Well, BDMP’s Effizienzhaus Plus in Bökelberg, Germany, offers pretty compelling evidence that is – it really, really is.