homify 360°: a house in Shimane Prefecture, Japan

It’s easy to look at this spectacular structure and see reflections of the striking linear simplicity of traditional Japanese paper houses and sliding doors. The overlapping cement squares and rectangles that make up the building’s unique exterior are more immediately reminiscent of a piece of abstract art than of a house. And indeed, there’s no denying that this building really is a work of art.

The copious amounts of glass used render all but a couple of small sections of the house transparent from this angle. But when we see the other side, it will become clear that there will be no problem preserving privacy here…