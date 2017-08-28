Your browser is out-of-date.

15 small bathroom designs not to be missed

Justwords Justwords
RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern bathroom Glass
Most of us have lived with a tiny bathroom at some point in our lives, and know only too well the limitations and frustrations. But the 15 small bathrooms we'll show you today will bring you out of your small space woes to create a stylish statement for you and your guests. Get some luxury and style in a convenient package with these inspiring looks! Read on for our tour of 15 spectacular small bathrooms…

1. Soothing yet quirky

This soothing bathroom has a quirky fish-shaped mirror, adding tons of playful personality to the space.

2. Exotic space

You can easily add some personality to your small bathroom by bringing in exotic patterns, tiles and a dash of colour. This will create a space that you can't stop looking at!

3. Many shades of grey

This grey bathroom, with its focused lighting and wooden tiles, has a gloriously sleek finish in stone and glass. It creates quite a statement, despite the meagre square footage allotted to it!

4. Gold to the rescue

When in doubt, go gold! This gold-hued bathroom visually expands the available space, making it look king sized. The wooden bureau adds a solid definition to the luxurious space too.

5. Dramatic black

Black can inject drama into even the smallest of spaces, a point well proven by this narrow bathroom finished with gold and black touches.

6. Integrated spaces

The designers here have made good use of the compact space, placing the WC unit in a convenient spot between the shower and sink. This makes for more fluid movement without adding to the clutter.

7. Simple beauty

The simple panel of floral tiles lifts this space, creating a pretty look rather than a conventional one.

8. Pristine white

The pristine white finish of this bathroom, alongside the pretty cutwork of the mirror frame, make for an ethereal statement indeed.

9. Industrial chic

This bathroom is held aloft by its industrial elements, as well an eclectic touch, thanks to the stone wall on one end. The gilt edges of the design scheme and white fixtures also make it a good-looking space.

10. Luxuriously yours

This luxurious bathroom is awash with retro golden tiles, while marble lines the other two sides. In addition, the rain shower falls directly into the bathtub and makes for a uniquely opulent statement. 

11. Tropical pops of colour

Our next bathroom has all the classic features: a large mirror, white cabinets and pops of colour. The red walls make the space look fun and stylish!

12. Shining with style

The mirror and lighting in this bathroom lift the modern white fixtures, creating a shining beacon of style! Get yourself this look with muted golden tiles and a play of glass or mirrors. This cosy space was designed by the architects at Urban Tree.

13. Aqua style

This spa-style bathroom has a dash of sea green on its stone walls. This makes for a playful and bright aesthetic in the small space.

14. Artistic bathroom

Our penultimate bathroom has an artistic edge, thanks to the abstract pattern on the tiles. When teamed with neutral fittings, the effect is impressive.

15. Larger than life

The final modern bathroom on our tour is all about robust style and larger-than-life elements! What a way to finish.

Hungry for more bathroom tips? Don't miss 16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!

Which of these bathroom designs would you choose?

