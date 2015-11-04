A Brilliant Brazilian Villa

Brace yourself for the ultimate in lively luxury, because we're about to tour a property that leaves nothing to be desired. Designed by Rio de Janeiro's Escala Arquitetura, this home presents the perfect manifestation of villa-style living, as its coastal location, open-plan design and character-driven interior combine to produce an abode that is modern, luxurious and brimming with personality.

From the outset the villa stuns with an open, symmetrical facade, with its white walls and pillars supporting an Asian-style, tiled roof. The home rests in stylish serenity on a beautifully manicured green lawn, with chic, white outdoor furniture scattered about the yard, providing multiple places to relax and recline or laze by the crystal waters of the home's swimming pool.

Moving inside and it's immediately apparent that the designers have sought to capitalise on the warm, Brazilian climate to create an abode that beautifully blends indoor and outdoor living, with plenty of space to unwind or entertain whenever either mood arises. The interior of the villa is lively and inviting, with pale walls and furnishings and deep wooden finishes providing a classic backdrop for bursts of colour in the fresh flowers, artwork and decorative cushions scattered throughout. The space oozes happy comfort, creating the ideal home in which to while away the warm Brazilian weather in style and luxury.