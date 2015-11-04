A Brilliant Brazilian Villa

Brace yourself for the ultimate in lively luxury, because we're about to tour a property that leaves nothing to be desired. Designed by Rio de Janeiro's Escala Arquitetura, this home presents the perfect manifestation of villa-style living, as its coastal location, open-plan design and character-driven interior combine to produce an abode that is modern, luxurious and brimming with personality.
From the outset the villa stuns with an open, symmetrical facade, with its white walls and pillars supporting an Asian-style, tiled roof. The home rests in stylish serenity on a beautifully manicured green lawn, with chic, white outdoor furniture scattered about the yard, providing multiple places to relax and recline or laze by the crystal waters of the home's swimming pool.
Moving inside and it's immediately apparent that the designers have sought to capitalise on the warm, Brazilian climate to create an abode that beautifully blends indoor and outdoor living, with plenty of space to unwind or entertain whenever either mood arises. The interior of the villa is lively and inviting, with pale walls and furnishings and deep wooden finishes providing a classic backdrop for bursts of colour in the fresh flowers, artwork and decorative cushions scattered throughout. The space oozes happy comfort, creating the ideal home in which to while away the warm Brazilian weather in style and luxury.
The exterior of this brilliant villa exudes unique luxury, with its novel, Asian-style facade presenting a warm and open home. Soft light streams out into the yard beyond, providing hints of the lively living to be found indoors. The garden houses a simple, spacious swimming pool, decked by weather-worn timber slats which ease the space with a relaxed sense of history.
About the fresh, green lawn is an array of garden furniture, inviting the occupants to laze by the pool, brunch at the dining setting or recline on the sofas at a whim.
The interior of the home is brimming with personality, with a subtle mariner theme used throughout the decoration to pay homage to the dwelling's coastal locale. Fresh flowers brighten the smooth wooden finishes and pale white walls, with comfortable furnishings included in the same colour palette to promote continuity of design. Bursts of colour also stem from the modern artwork and floral cushions, adding to the sense of character within the space.
A sleek, wooden credenza houses a television and bar, laying the foundation for a relaxed night in front of a film or cocktails and lively conversation with friends and family.
The bathroom evokes the classic colour scheme of wood and white which has been used throughout the remainder of the home. The modern lines of a bespoke, wooden sink unit stand out within the space, with its cool, caramel tones warming the room.
The remainder of the room is pristine in white and alabaster, with a large shower unit providing an additional sense of luxury and its tiled interior adding a subtle textural contrast relative to the smooth walls, glass and mirror.
Moving through to the exterior of the home and we stumble across this stunning dining setting, sitting in classic style on the villa's patio. The simple design of the setting appears warm and humble, with strong wooden finishes laying the perfect foundation for a hearty meal and great conversation amidst a cool, coastal breeze.
Behind the dining area we see that the predominance of wood and white decor has been broken by a flash of colour, with a blue feature wall combining beautifully with the green hues of the garden beyond. A minimalistic, wooden stairwell paves a peaceful ascension to the bedrooms upstairs.
Further afield in the patio and we gain insight into the open design of this lovely villa, with the indoor and outdoor living areas blending into one another in a relaxed ambience. The palette of white and wood has been retained, with colourful, patterned cushions spicing up the subdued tones of the sofas, and fresh flowers bursting forth from behind.
Large, glass sliding doors provide the means for a smooth transition between each area, creating the ideal locale to host a relaxed dinner that flows through to drinks on the patio or a larger party, for which the combined indoor and outdoor entertaining areas are needed.
This perspective displays the overall layout of the patio area as well as an interesting differentiation within the design, with the home's white, wooden ceilings abandoned in favour of a woven effect. The contrast is lovely, with the thin, wooden strips still in keeping with the villa's prevailing decor, but adding a warm and rustic touch to this space.
A vintage chest rests beneath the ceiling, contributing its own traditional feel and adding another layer of personality to the home. In the distance we can see the beginnings of a second outdoor dining area and the choppy blue of the sea beyond the green lawn and garden.
At the opposite end of the patio, and also sheltered beneath the intriguing texture of a woven ceiling, is a second dining area with a more relaxed feel. The beautiful deckchairs seen here present a unique design, with the hobbled lengths of wood used in their construction contributing strength and texture to the setting. The table is light and moveable, in case the party decides to take their discourse even further afield, perching the setting upon the lawn nearby.
They might not stray too far though, with a small bar included within a humble wooden alcove, providing all the necessities for evening cocktails.
