A Well Appointed Home

This stunning family home, located in Brunner Close, London, showcases an extraordinary design that beautifully blends elements of classic and modern interior architecture. The brainchild of Studio Duggan, UK, the home is expansive and luxurious. Understated elegance is infused in each room as they transition between classic, rustic and contemporary styles, all the while seeking to celebrate the theme of Arts and Crafts.

Upon entry we're greeted by a formal living room which oozes character through its array of both vintage and modern English artefacts. An antique fireplace has been combined with chic, streamlined furnishings and luxurious materials to create an atmosphere of relaxed yet intriguing luxury.The kitchen, bathroom and children's rooms each evoke a sense of rustic elegance, with the hints of country style evident in the decor sporadically augmented by contemporary patterns and modern conveniences.

The crowning jewel of this gorgeous family abode however, is the undoubtedly master bedroom suite. An opulent dressing room reminiscent of Versaille's Hall of Mirrors adjoins the bedroom, while the pristine luxury of white marble and mirror provide the finishes of the en suite.

Truly this home was built to delight and indulge, presenting the perfect locale for a budding family to grow and interact, with many happy memories to be made within its stylish walls.

Take a tour below and see what you think!