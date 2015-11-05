A Well Appointed Home

This stunning family home, located in Brunner Close, London, showcases an extraordinary design that beautifully blends elements of classic and modern interior architecture. The brainchild of Studio Duggan, UK, the home is expansive and luxurious. Understated elegance is infused in each room as they transition between classic, rustic and contemporary styles, all the while seeking to celebrate the theme of Arts and Crafts.
Upon entry we're greeted by a formal living room which oozes character through its array of both vintage and modern English artefacts. An antique fireplace has been combined with chic, streamlined furnishings and luxurious materials to create an atmosphere of relaxed yet intriguing luxury.The kitchen, bathroom and children's rooms each evoke a sense of rustic elegance, with the hints of country style evident in the decor sporadically augmented by contemporary patterns and modern conveniences.
The crowning jewel of this gorgeous family abode however, is the undoubtedly master bedroom suite. An opulent dressing room reminiscent of Versaille's Hall of Mirrors adjoins the bedroom, while the pristine luxury of white marble and mirror provide the finishes of the en suite.
Truly this home was built to delight and indulge, presenting the perfect locale for a budding family to grow and interact, with many happy memories to be made within its stylish walls.
Take a tour below and see what you think!
When entering this beautiful home we're immediately welcomed by the classic luxury of the living room, which has retained its original antique fireplace, grounding the space in traditional grandeur. Surrounding the rich wood and iron of the fireplace reside a host of modern furnishings in a stylish, natural palette.
Crisp, white shelves and storage house an interesting array of both modern and vintage artefacts, from antique books and candle holders to gleaming brass bowls and glass ornaments. The lounge suite and coffee table continue to blend classic and modern design, with the clean lines of the beige sofas offset by the sheen of classic cushions, the contemporary design of the low-lying coffee table, and the soft luxury of a hand-woven, silk rug.
The kitchen area continues the harmonious blend of styles throughout the home, with elements such as a country-style timber cabinet with rippled glass feature and a white, marble splash back adding a classic feel to a contemporary space.
The smooth, grey of the kitchen benches and sheen of the oven and stove contribute to the modern air of the room, with subtle details such as the kitchen taps, bread boxes and earthenware vessels presenting rustic touches.
The space adjacent to the kitchen is perfect for casual dining, with the pale timber finish of the table, soft blue of the fabric seating and patinated copper finish of the overhead lamps combining to create a relaxed environment for familial engagement.
This dining setting, by contrast, has been designed to accommodate more formal occasions, with the rich, brown finish of the table and harmonious balance of the decoration imbuing deeper sophistication within the space. The table is simply dressed with the warm, golden glow and contemporary curves of twin serving dishes, while perfectly positioned seating augments the symmetry of the black overhead lamps and wall-mounted lighting and artwork.
The remaining decor has been kept neutral and elegant, ensuring that cuisine and conversation take centre stage when this room is in use.
The family bathroom has been decorated in colours that subtly evoke the rustic, country style of the kitchen, with the wood-panelled finishes having been painted a relaxing, baby blue. This calming colour is offset by the alabaster walls and ceiling, with the toilet unit and bathtub also standing out in pristine white.
The classic, simple colour scheme has been dressed up with a tiled floor featuring a lively pattern in complementary tones.
The master bedroom of the home evokes a more contemporary feel than the spaces we've seen thus far, with the lines of the bed and the dark, black sheen of twin chests of drawers presenting a departure from rustic or classic styles of design. The glass lamps and large, oversized light shade add to this effect, contributing more of a modern character to the space.
Nonetheless, classic features have also been incorporated, from the sheen of the satin bed head with its traditional, floral design, to the delicate frame of the twin arched mirrors, which emulate traditional design in their shape and symmetry.
Moving through to the master dressing room and we can see that an added element of opulence has been included to delight the occupants, with this narrow hall of mirrors providing a private space to beautify in the soft glow of filtering sunlight.
The mirrored wardrobes add a sense of visual expansion to the space while providing an air of vintage luxury in the manner of a classic, French chateau. The delicate, glass light fittings and golden hues of the blind beautifully augment this effect, with the room every bit as classic its predecessor is contemporary.
The master bathroom continues the infusion of palatial grandeur seen within this stunning home, with white marble and mirror finishes creating a sense of luxurious indulgence within the space. The mirrored wall adds depth to the room, while the classic taps and marble trim of the large bathtub contribute to an overall sense of majesty.
Light streams through a window oppostite the bath, warming the leaves and petals of a delicate orchid and bouncing about the shiny veneer of the glass, silver and mirror. Twin sinks provide ample space to accommodate morning and evening rituals, and can be lit by beautiful, wall-mounted art deco lamps to provide ambience after sundown.
The children's room of the home is relaxed in warm white, with its wooden finishes once again evoking a classic, rustic feel, and beautifully constructed bunk beds creating a cosy atmosphere.
The white decor has been spiced up with splashes of red from the bright light fitting and Lego chest, with the entire, subdued scene laying in wait for the creative chaos of play time.
Once the kids are worn out from activity and exploration, this peaceful scene can be restored with the aid of ample storage in the form of shelving units and drawers beneath the beds.
Opposite the sturdy, white bunk beds a warm and cosy day-bed has been included within the room, adding to its calm, classic atmosphere. The space provides the perfect locale for story time, with tales of adventure lit by soft sunlight streaming in from outside. A colour contrast has been included in the array of soft cushions, which add comfort to the space and lay a homely foundation for an expanding collection of teddy bears.
This room is soft, inviting and stylish, perfect to generate happy childhood memories in the comfort of an extraordinary, family home.
