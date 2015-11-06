A Lavish London Penthouse

Perched atop London's historic Roman House, the home we're about to experience is one of 3 penthouses that have been renovated as part of the overall restoration and refurbishment of the former office building.
The design comes courtesy of London's The Manser Practice, and includes multiple points of architectural ingenuity which infuse the space with as atmosphere of supreme, modern luxury. Its long, rectilinear plan is organised with the bedrooms on one side and a large roof terrace on the other, with each aspect maximising the home's intake of natural light through the inclusion of expansive windows.
The roof terrace provides the perfect space for outdoor entertaining, with the designers including a modern lounge suite, external kitchen and a sheltered dining setting as vantages from which to admire the stunning view of the city beyond. The main living area comprises the heart of the penthouse and contains the primary kitchen with a huge central island, a more formal dining table and a large space for lounging situated around a slate fireplace.
The bathroom evokes the traditions of the building's namesake, with the design inspired by the elaborate rituals of Roman bathing, incorporating a large shower with wall jets to provide body massage therapy and an expansive bath tub looking out onto the bustle of city life.
Prepare yourself for the ultimate in London luxury, as this inner-city penthouse oozes exclusive style and sophistication. Take a tour below and see what you think!
The living area of the home is open and expansive, incorporating kitchen, living and dining rooms within one large, harmonious space. The overall design theme for the penthouse includes strong lines of symmetry and innovative solutions to optimise the influx of natural light, seen here in the use of floor to ceiling windows which invite the London sunshine to circulate throughout.
The slate wall deepens more casual atmosphere of the living area, providing a textural contrast echoed in the soft, grey tones of a thick rug. The entire space appear contemporary and elegant and brimming with casual luxury.
The kitchen area of the home continues the aesthetic of strong, clean lines, with a large, polished stone kitchen island standing pride of place, sectioning the space from the remainder of the living quarters. The mixture of materials in the kitchen's construction blends contemporary and traditional design, with the sheen of stainless steel and white finishes offset by the depth of dark woodgrain and the strength of stone.
As our gaze flows to the foreground the blend of styles continues. The sleek lines of a black floating desk and shelves create the confines of a small office space, which has been decorated with vintage glass artefacts, delicate quills and luxurious, leather-bound stationary.
Opposite the kitchen resides the home's indoor dining space, which has been positioned to capitalise on the stunning view through the expansive windows. The space has been decorated with contemporary luxury in mind, with the sophisticated black of the dining setting combining beautifully with the reflective sheen of the adjacent credenza and the delicacy of the glass hanging lamps.
The area also houses plenty of personal character, with photographic art and flowers enlivening the space even when it's not in use.
The master bedroom of the home is spacious and luxurious, with neutral flooring and the predominantly white walls and ceiling providing the perfect backdrop for a contrast of textures and tones. Brown hues define the space, from the soft texture of the feature wall flowing behind the bed to the deep caramel of the hanging lamps and sheen of the bedspread.
Aside from the opulent bed, furnishings have been kept simple, with a vintage stool included in lieu of a bedside table and a minimalist office setting providing a simple surface on which to undertake daily tasks. Expansive windows border the room providing another hint of luxury, with the space housing a private view of the city beyond.
An expansive walk-in wardrobe adjoins the master bedroom, emanating masculine style with its clean lines and woodgrain finishes. This feature represents the ultimate in modern luxury, with a large mirror included to add practicality aid visual expansion, and the fashion items within bathed in the warm lighting included within the wardrobe's partitions.
This space is perfect to accommodate London's most stylish gentleman, with plenty of room here to house and organise seasonal styles for every occasion.
The bathing area of the penthouse also manifests supreme luxury. Black, marble flooring adds depth and sophistication to the room and is beautifully illuminated through the large windows framing the far wall. The entire space has been finished within natural materials, with glass, mosaic tiles and solid timber augmenting the marble floor.
An expansive shower includes wall-mounted jets to provide full-body massage therapy, adding a contemporary edge to the luxury of Roman-style bathing in the heart of London's thriving, modern metropolis.
Crowning this stunning penthouse is an beautifully expansive area for outdoor entertaining. Situated on the roof of Roman House, this space combines all the necessities for outdoor living, including a sheltered dining setting, lounge area and kitchen. Pot plants housing fresh greenery enliven the space, adding hints of nature to the contemporary design, while a breathtaking view of the city flows around the terrace to relax and inspire those lucky few invited to visit.
