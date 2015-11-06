A Lavish London Penthouse

Perched atop London's historic Roman House, the home we're about to experience is one of 3 penthouses that have been renovated as part of the overall restoration and refurbishment of the former office building.

The design comes courtesy of London's The Manser Practice, and includes multiple points of architectural ingenuity which infuse the space with as atmosphere of supreme, modern luxury. Its long, rectilinear plan is organised with the bedrooms on one side and a large roof terrace on the other, with each aspect maximising the home's intake of natural light through the inclusion of expansive windows.

The roof terrace provides the perfect space for outdoor entertaining, with the designers including a modern lounge suite, external kitchen and a sheltered dining setting as vantages from which to admire the stunning view of the city beyond. The main living area comprises the heart of the penthouse and contains the primary kitchen with a huge central island, a more formal dining table and a large space for lounging situated around a slate fireplace.

The bathroom evokes the traditions of the building's namesake, with the design inspired by the elaborate rituals of Roman bathing, incorporating a large shower with wall jets to provide body massage therapy and an expansive bath tub looking out onto the bustle of city life.

Prepare yourself for the ultimate in London luxury, as this inner-city penthouse oozes exclusive style and sophistication. Take a tour below and see what you think!