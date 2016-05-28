The house of natural geometry

This extraordinary abode is situated in Singapore and comes courtesy of the creatives at Hyla Architects.

From the street the house emits intrigue and artistry through its geometric facade, with warm colours and soft light streaming through the intricate lattice work of thatched steel.

Upon entry the home is spacious and contemporary, with clean lines and minimalism characterising the decor. The living, dining and kitchen areas open up to the garden beyond through the use of large, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, transforming the design from an open, modern house, into a spacious expanse that embraces the elements.

This concept has been repeated in the novel design of the bathroom, which straddles both the interior and exterior of the home, with the room capitalising on Singapore's tropical climate, inviting fresh air and light to circulate throughout.

The entire aesthetic flows with stylish simplicity, presenting a celebration of geometric design that is a pleasure to behold. Take a tour below and get inspired!