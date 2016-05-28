The house of natural geometry

This extraordinary abode is situated in Singapore and comes courtesy of the creatives at Hyla Architects.
From the street the house emits intrigue and artistry through its geometric facade, with warm colours and soft light streaming through the intricate lattice work of thatched steel.
Upon entry the home is spacious and contemporary, with clean lines and minimalism characterising the decor. The living, dining and kitchen areas open up to the garden beyond through the use of large, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, transforming the design from an open, modern house, into a spacious expanse that embraces the elements.
This concept has been repeated in the novel design of the bathroom, which straddles both the interior and exterior of the home, with the room capitalising on Singapore's tropical climate, inviting fresh air and light to circulate throughout.
The entire aesthetic flows with stylish simplicity, presenting a celebration of geometric design that is a pleasure to behold. Take a tour below and get inspired!
From the street the home presents a beautiful facade defined by intricate patterns and warm colour. The contemporary design of its exterior sets this house apart from the neighbouring architecture, allowing it to brim with artistic intrigue as warm light filters through its geometric latticework.
The design contributes a generous aesthetic addition to the neighbourhood, with passers-by able to enjoy the colours and style of the facade, while a luxurious, modern interior rests in wait to delight occupants and guests.
Upon entry we are greeted by an expansive space characterised by clean lines and smooth, contemporary surfaces. The deep, rich tones of the wooden floorboards are beautifully offset by the elevated white walls and flow of the home's interior. A stunning, simple water feature frames the wooden slats, with its tiled finish subtly illuminated by lighting running the length of the deck.
From this vantage we can better glimpse the intricate grandeur of the external latticework, which presents a sculptural, thatched facade in rich brown and black metals, and can be folded shut to add extra space and functionality to the home.
The living area displays the shine and sheen of contemporary decoration, with perspex, glass and metal each used to create a strong, sleek atmosphere. The wood and glass dining table rests beneath a delicate array of blown glass hanging lamps, and is bordered by red and clear perspex seating, with the entire scene evoking modern style and sophistication.
This view also displays the inventive openness of the home, with large, glass sliding doors bordering two sides of the space, allowing the living area to open up to a minimalist side garden and the expanse of the front yard.
This vantage beautifully showcases the brilliant white of the interior decor, which creates a lifted and lofty atmosphere throughout which light and air can easily circulate. The sheen of the black, leather sofa presents a stylish addition to the home's contemporary furnishings, with its cushioned curves inviting relaxation amidst the serenity of open living.
Behind the dining setting rests a minimalist, modern kitchen dressed in white and stainless steel. The space appears simple yet functional and blends well with the structured, geometric aesthetic prevalent throughout the rest of the abode.
Moving upstairs and the expansive feel of the space continues, with the classic combination of brilliant white walls and ceilings grounded in pale timber creating a warm, modern feel.
The theme of natural geometry is prevalent in every detail, from the clean lines of the staircase and its dual wood and glass balustrades, to the spacial diversity of the boxed shelving seen here. The shelving furnishes the room with functionality, providing a home for points of decorative interest while sectioning the space from the transitive stairwell.
The primary bathroom is inventive in its design, as it straddles both indoor and outdoor areas, contributing to the home's open atmosphere and providing a novel, sheltered space in which to bask in the beautiful Singaporean climate.
The neutral tones of the stone tiles are amplified through the warmth of wooden finishes, with the room's clean lines and sunken bath ensuring it retains a contemporary feel. The bathroom provides a celebration of symmetry and balance within the geometric theme of the home, and presents a luxurious space in which the occupants can indulge and unwind.
The upstairs bathroom is resplendent in cool grey, with the sheen of the sink, glass door and mirror providing a subtle contrast to the texture of the grey tiles. This space presents a more traditional approach to bathroom design, with its large shower unit and sink nestled within a compact indoor, locale.
Nonetheless the room retains its own unique sense of character, with its cool, grey tones creating a soothing atmosphere, and its clean lines and modern finishes providing a final celebration of the beauty of natural geometry in contemporary interior architecture.
