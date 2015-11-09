The House of Textures and Tones

This incredibly unique home is located in Ukraine and was born of the artistic inspiration of Ashel Interior Architects.

The aesthetic within the abode is breathtaking, with the designer employing a range of textured materials to construct the decor and decoration, with each possessed of a pale or neutral tone. The result is a sophisticated flow of subtle textural contrasts within the home, framed in the serenity of a soft colour palette.

Wood, fabric, concrete, leather and metal adorn the space, constructing the flooring, walls, furnishings and fittings. Oxidised iron sculptures also decorate the house, adding an element of sophisticated artistry, with the bold pieces presenting a striking departure from their pale, textural surrounds.

A generous array of expansive windows allows for a steady intake of natural light, which filters across the neutral colours, highlighting textural variations between the finishes to beautiful effect. This home is truly inspirational in its design, with the refined aesthetic blending beautifully throughout the various rooms, creating a serene sense of flow within a relaxing, contemporary atmosphere.

Take a tour below and try to find your favourite combination of tone and texture. It's harder than it sounds!