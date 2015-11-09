The House of Textures and Tones

This incredibly unique home is located in Ukraine and was born of the artistic inspiration of Ashel Interior Architects.
The aesthetic within the abode is breathtaking, with the designer employing a range of textured materials to construct the decor and decoration, with each possessed of a pale or neutral tone. The result is a sophisticated flow of subtle textural contrasts within the home, framed in the serenity of a soft colour palette.
Wood, fabric, concrete, leather and metal adorn the space, constructing the flooring, walls, furnishings and fittings. Oxidised iron sculptures also decorate the house, adding an element of sophisticated artistry, with the bold pieces presenting a striking departure from their pale, textural surrounds.
A generous array of expansive windows allows for a steady intake of natural light, which filters across the neutral colours, highlighting textural variations between the finishes to beautiful effect. This home is truly inspirational in its design, with the refined aesthetic blending beautifully throughout the various rooms, creating a serene sense of flow within a relaxing, contemporary atmosphere.
Take a tour below and try to find your favourite combination of tone and texture. It's harder than it sounds!
Upon entry to this stunning home we're immediately engulfed in the pales tones and textures constructing its walls and ceilings, with soft brown and shimmering white hues spiced up by contemporary, copper light fittings and the pale green of oxidised iron.
In the distance an array of expansive windows allow light to stream into the space and illuminate the stylish living room furnishings, from the brown, leather Scandinavian armchair to the large, leafy, potted palms. The pale tones of the wooden walls provide a comforting allure, enticing us to explore further and admire the understated artistry decorating this lovely home.
The living area is open and expansive, with its pale, neutral decor basking in the soft sunlight flowing through floor-to-ceiling windows. Heavy curtains hang ready to enclose the space on a chilly evening or on occasions calling for a cosy, private atmosphere. The furnishings are streamlined and contemporary, with the range of textures and materials used adding contrast in lieu of a diverse array of colours.
The left hand wall has been constructed of buffed concrete panels, which join together, soothing the space in their cool grey and adding an intruging industrial element to the design.
Flowing on from the grey of buffed concrete we can see hints of the diverse array of materials used to create contrast throughout the home, with the marbled swirl of large, stone tiles providing a hypnotic point of interest as we transition to the geometric construction of the pale, wooden wall.
The range of finishes blends beautifully into one another from this vantage. Truly the space presents an extraordinary architectural landscape, with the flow of textures captivating the gaze and generating a special sense of character within this unique home.
The kitchen is sleek and contemporary, with its white finishes combined with silver, brass and coper fittings to create another bespoke blend of design materials. The cooking area is minimal and compact, in order that culinary chaos not detract from the prevailing sense of calm simplicity within the home.
A textured, white dining table floats out from the side of the kitchen island, effortlessly guiding the transition from kitchen to dining areas.
From this vantage we can see soft light filtering in through a window at the end of the dining table, illuminating the stylish setting. The table is simple and contemporary, surrounding by the curves of chic, white chairs.
A sculptural, copper light floats above the scene, providing a point of artistic illumination, while a streamlined fireplace rests humbly behind the setting. Framed in wood and white this fireplace represents a truly modern interpretation of a traditional household feature, with its delicate row of flames in keeping with the serene simplicity of the home's overall aesthetic.
Moving beyond the living area of the home and we can see that even the transitive spaces delight in the allure of textural artistry. The contrast of buffed concrete and pale wood provides an element of interest even within this simple space.
Low stools in front of a large, full length mirror provide a stylish point of functionality, with the area designed to allow for a quick once over before the home dwellers depart for an outing.
In the midst of the subdued artistry of the corridor we are greeted by a minimalistic, wooden stairwell, inviting ascension to the upper levels of the home. The wooden blocks comprising the stairs appear to float in mid-air, an effect aided by the pristine transparency of the glass balustrade. A large, oxidised sculpture of a graceful woman rests here, with her lofty limbs gently gesturing upwards, accentuating the elevation of the scene and inviting exploration upstairs.
