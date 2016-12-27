6 simple homes that look stunning at night

Great external lighting has multiple benefits. It makes your home far less appealing to intruders, provides a practical benefit so you are not fussing around with keys in dim light, and it can add a real flourish to the facade of the home. And with solar and wireless options available these days, it is also cheaper and easier to install than ever before. So, to highlight just how transformative good lighting can be, we have gathered up a collection of six simple homes with stunning outdoor lighting. Whoever knew that some simple lights could have such a dramatic effect! Let's check them out.
This beautifully subdued lighting scheme is sure to have you rethinking any harsh spotlights. The secret to making this kind of lighting theme work is building up your lighting in layers and using colours on the warm end of the colour spectrum. If you really need some areas with strong light, install small spot lights with motion detectors.
This incredible white home has sublime lighting. If you have any kind of water feature or pool, underwater lighting is always a must. Note how the light sources on wall sconces are hidden from direct view. This kind of design bounces the light back onto the walls to create a decorative effect.
If you eliminate traditional outdoor lights, the shape of the windows is really highlighted. This looks great if you have a home with a very distinctive, elegant design like this. Of course, the lack of window dressings makes it even more dramatic. This isn't really an issue with a home built on a hill like this.
The panel windows and glass walls of this home show once again how much the window style can have an effect on the lighting. But what really catches our attention is the outdoor area beneath the suspended mass on the right. The ceiling bounces the light onto the ground to create quite an incredible effect.
Everyone has gone a little crazy with strip lighting lately. It's great for creating a streamlined modern look because you can install it to follow the architectural lines in the home. LED lights are incredibly environmentally efficient and although they do cost a bit to install, they will last forever.
It is all too easy to forget that white surfaces are a great reflector of light. This is particularly useful to harness in a bright, open modern design with glass walls like this. The subtlest interior lighting throws pools of light into the outdoor areas as well.
