The world's cutest micro-home on wheels

Micro-homes and tiny homes are just the best. The living spaces are generally so small, that the barest little room often feels like a little nugget of cosiness. They are also quite hardcore in design terms when you consider just how much function they cram into such a small amount of space. They are also very environmentally friendly.

So today, it's our pleasure to introduce you to one of the tiniest little homes we've seen on homify. It comes to us courtesy of the artists and artisans at The Upcyclist. It covers a mere 4.8sqm of floor space and can be easily moved around because it has wheels! It could be used as a small guest room, an outdoor retreat or even a tiny home for an adventurous soul. It even has a few features that pop out to form an outdoor entertaining area as well. So let's go on a photo tour for all the details…