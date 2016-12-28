The world's cutest micro-home on wheels

Micro-homes and tiny homes are just the best. The living spaces are generally so small, that the barest little room often feels like a little nugget of cosiness. They are also quite hardcore in design terms when you consider just how much function they cram into such a small amount of space. They are also very environmentally friendly.
So today, it's our pleasure to introduce you to one of the tiniest little homes we've seen on homify. It comes to us courtesy of the artists and artisans at The Upcyclist. It covers a mere 4.8sqm of floor space and can be easily moved around because it has wheels! It could be used as a small guest room, an outdoor retreat or even a tiny home for an adventurous soul. It even has a few features that pop out to form an outdoor entertaining area as well. So let's go on a photo tour for all the details…
Natural light is one of the most important elements to be harnessed in a small home. This design has large glass windows and doors so the home enjoys an abundant flow of light. It also has some wooden palette style steps and an extended awning that so the outdoor area could easily be used as an extension of the living space.
Flexible furniture is a must in any tiny home. This one has a folding desk that could be used as a dining table and a bed that could double as a sofa. Any small home needs to be simply decorated to avoid feeling cramped. This one has all the decoration is needs in the form of the fine and varying textures and lines of the natural wood.
The corners of any room are prime areas to exploit for extra storage. This home has wooden corner shelves that blend perfectly into the wooden interior. The somewhat eclectic feel of the fittings is the result of combining a whole lot of recycled materials with lots of variations in the finishes and forms. It gives the interior an ambiance of authenticity and definitely gives the home a cosy feel.
A sloping roof is also quite useful if you are looking for ways to reduce the size of the home. The area with the most reduced head height can often be used in the sleeping area of the bedroom or the bathtub area of the bathroom. The slope of the ceiling also makes for a rather welcoming ambiance so you don't need so many decorations. We love the exposed timber beams in this sloping ceiling.
Corrugated iron is very tough and can handle extreme weather conditions. It is also good at reflecting heat so it's good for those living in hot climates. Finally, the iron wall here is combined of a series of panels with old paint in a patchwork of colours. It just goes to show that the history of the materials can be an integral part of the design.
Let's go to Spain for another adventurous project you'll love… A young couple built their dream home for HK$650.