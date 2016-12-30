9 modern and elegant two-storey homes

Designing a two-storey home comes with certain, somewhat predictable challenges. If the walls are made from brick or stone, the facade can easily look quite heavy simply because it covers so much space. This is particularly evident in a multilevel home set on a sloping block. But there are lots of ways to avoid this problem that we will cover today.

There are also plenty of benefits to a two-storey home design. With the right materials and window placements, you can create a home that really seems to soar above the earth. it could look airy, minimalist and totally inspiring. If you live in an urban area, the second level could also be used to cleverly integrate your parking areas or entertaining areas too. So let's check out the options in photos.