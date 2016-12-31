A modern house for lovers of elegance

Today we'll explore a home that proves that prefabricated homes can be just as stylish and elegant as any other. In fact, with the savings on construction, you're likely to have a little more cash to play around with the style as well.
Like many architects , the creators at HomeKoncept have created a design that is available in with a wide range of modifications. This one is called HomeKoncept 13 and it covers a full 209sqm (excluding the 40sqm garage). It has a bold modern grace that has quite a distinctive look. But the most appealing quality you'll soon discover is the big, breezy approach to the outdoor areas. We have lots of technical details photos and even floor plans for this project. So get ready for some real inspiration!
The exterior has a very bold, geometric aesthetic that exudes modern grace. Most of the elements used are also constructed off-site, so there is an extremely fine level of accuracy in the structure. Finally, the base structure is made from a double layer of ceramic blocks of 25cm in width—plus a 15cm layer of polystyrene/mineral wool. This gives it a very good level of insulation.
But in visual terms, it's the bold white forms that really have our attention. They wrap around the black base structure to create a very impressive look.
The roof rises to a height of 7.4 metres, so there's plenty of room for a second level. The roof is made from natural slate and the black shade really blends beautifully in with the black walls of the home. Finally, it's good to see how the broad white beams provide a natural transition point to the outdoor entertaining area. The terrace provides opportunity to relax outside in the fresh air with all the comforts of indoor life.
The interior has been divided into a series of living spaces of both single and double height. There is also a centrally located fireplace that is used to provide a clear division of space. From this angle, we can also catch a glimpse of the mezzanine on the upper level that leads to the bedrooms.
The kitchen has a monochrome aesthetic similar to the one used in the exterior. A black stone kitchen bench wrap around to reach the floor in a style someone similar to the roof. The entire decor is somewhat minimalist so the basic structure and materials are really thrown into focus. The ceilings are made from reinforced concrete and the floors are made from stone.
The attic bedroom has a sloping roof with an incline of 35 degrees. The roof is used to create some lovely windows with views of the sky. Keen eyed readers may have also noticed that the glass wall is also a mezzanine overlooking the living room. There are three bedrooms on this level. All contain separate walk-in dressing rooms. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom while a second bathroom runs off from the other two rooms.
The ground floor contains all the public, communal living areas. Essentially it is an open plan home, but there are lots of small and effective elements used to create a natural division of space. Note how the interior spaces wrap around the outdoor patio. This is a lovely way to make sure there is an open flow between both areas.
The second level plans show us the basic layout of the mezzanine and it's relationship to the other sleeping areas. The smaller bedrooms are both located to the front of the home so there is little chance of noise travelling from the outdoor entertaining areas. Finally, for those who have a little more money to invest up front, there is another version of this home with extra energy efficient features.
