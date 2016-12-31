A modern house for lovers of elegance

Today we'll explore a home that proves that prefabricated homes can be just as stylish and elegant as any other. In fact, with the savings on construction, you're likely to have a little more cash to play around with the style as well.

Like many architects , the creators at HomeKoncept have created a design that is available in with a wide range of modifications. This one is called HomeKoncept 13 and it covers a full 209sqm (excluding the 40sqm garage). It has a bold modern grace that has quite a distinctive look. But the most appealing quality you'll soon discover is the big, breezy approach to the outdoor areas. We have lots of technical details photos and even floor plans for this project. So get ready for some real inspiration!