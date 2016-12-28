Your browser is out-of-date.

6 great examples of reasonably priced homes

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
These days, the ever-rising costs associated with building, maintaining and running a house are seemingly endless and unrelenting. However, with the growing costs you will also find that the value of property is also increasing, which is particularly good if you own your own home. As space is limited, those owning land, houses and apartments have invested in a commodity that is generally considered safe, beneficial and a good long term asset.

However, building that house might seem an impossibility based on the cost surrounding construction. Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 6 beautiful examples of reasonably priced homes with some additional tips for all you budding home builders out there! Have we piqued your interest, and would you like to learn more? Read on below and check out our 6 top tips…

1. Simple, traditional and usable

Un gioiello abitativo perfettamente integrato nel suo habitat naturale., Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Classic style houses
Our first reasonably priced home is truly gorgeous. Warm, welcoming and bursting with character, you would think this dwelling is far more expensive than it really is. Consider your necessities, and only include your essentials – meaning, if you don’t need that extra garage space, save your money and forego it!

2. The modern space-saver

Casa Tania, Neutral Arquitectos Neutral Arquitectos Modern houses
This home doesn’t look cheap it looks fabulous! Work with the space you have and remember to consult an architect if you are unsure where to begin. Sometimes simple designs have a huge effect and can be constructed inexpensively, while maximising your plot and land restrictions.

3. Compare companies, compare prices

homify Modern houses
We love this next home that looks stylish, while also providing a simple and neat domestic package. Designed by Casas Cube, the property is a real entertainer’s friend, with plenty of outdoor space. When choosing a company to build your home, shop around and ensure you get the best deal, while retaining good craftsmanship and quality.

4. Working with natural materials

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
Embrace the environment and opt for a reasonably priced eco home. These green dwellings are sure to impress, while setting a striking example within your neighbourhood. Natural materials, such as mud and straw, are cheaper than normal buildings and increase sustainability, in addition to highlighting your environmental commitment.

5. Think prefab

14 Fotos de Casas Modulares Amoviveis, KITUR KITUR Country style houses
Prefabricated homes are stylish, sleek and have certainly come a long way from their archaic predecessors. This gorgeous example from Kitur shows us how a prefab dwelling can offer modern style, with all the necessary contemporary amenities.

6. Go for something smaller

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style kitchen
Sometimes you simply need to face the facts that a large home might not be possible at the current time. In fact, many younger individuals are opting to purchase small studios or one-room apartments to save money, and enhance their work life balance; after all, you are you working to live, or living to work? Studio homes don’t need to feel impractical either – take some cues from this sleek dwelling, and renovate your compact abode with pizzazz and style.

If you’d like to learn more about studio dwellings, head over here and check out: 10 of the best one-room apartments

The world's cutest micro-home on wheels
Which reasonably priced home is your favourite? Add the number below!

No, Thanks