6 great examples of reasonably priced homes

These days, the ever-rising costs associated with building, maintaining and running a house are seemingly endless and unrelenting. However, with the growing costs you will also find that the value of property is also increasing, which is particularly good if you own your own home. As space is limited, those owning land, houses and apartments have invested in a commodity that is generally considered safe, beneficial and a good long term asset.

However, building that house might seem an impossibility based on the cost surrounding construction. Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 6 beautiful examples of reasonably priced homes with some additional tips for all you budding home builders out there! Have we piqued your interest, and would you like to learn more? Read on below and check out our 6 top tips…