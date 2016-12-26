Your browser is out-of-date.

14 easy-to-copy décor ideas for 2017

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
Guess what folks, it's almost 2017! Okay, we confess, we're pretty obsessed with some of the design trends for spring. Rustic, sophisticated, edgy and boho, there is definitely something for everyone! If your dwelling is lacking a little style or pizzazz it's often a good time to rethink your décor and interior design. 

However, many trend predictions offer ideas and inspiration, which although gorgeous, are often unattainable for the average homeowner. Today we're going to look at 14 easy-to-copy trends for the New Year. Would you like to know what they are? Read on below and find out…

1. Earthy, rustic and bohemian interiors

Reforma integral de vivienda en Madrid, Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid Eclectic style dining room
Simetrika—Reformas Integrales en Madrid

Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid
Simetrika—Reformas Integrales en Madrid
Simetrika - Reformas Integrales en Madrid

Light brown tones and shades are definitely in this season! Pair your earthy palette with fresh white hues, and plenty of brass accessories.  

2. White colour palettes with dark contrasts

Ultra Modern White Kitchen, Woollards of Mildenhall Woollards of Mildenhall Modern kitchen White
Woollards of Mildenhall

Ultra Modern White Kitchen

Woollards of Mildenhall
Woollards of Mildenhall
Woollards of Mildenhall

Timeless and enduring, we once again see bright white colour schemes work wonders when paired with contrasting darker shades such as charcoal, black and the 2017 favourite, Lapis Blue. 

3. Modern rustic kitchens

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

Once again we see modernity paired with rustic touches to create a unique and enduring aesthetic.

4. Upholstered, tufted bedheads

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

Upholstered headboards rarely go out of fashion, and we'll see plenty more next year, in both tufted and plain varieties. Try updating your bedroom with a new bed head, or contact an interior designer for some helpful tips and decorating tricks. 

5. Exposed shelving

Familienhaus #5, HunoldHaus HunoldHaus Modern kitchen
HunoldHaus

HunoldHaus
HunoldHaus
HunoldHaus

Exposed shelving is seriously easy to copy. Minimal installation means you can undertake this as a weekend DIY project, while boosting your home's character and storage space. 

6. Shabby chic and luxe metallics

Copper Collection rigby & mac Eclectic style living room
rigby & mac

Copper Collection

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

The jury is split on whether copper is 'hot' or 'not' but this aside, precious metals are certainly in and when juxtaposed against contrasting shabby chic accoutrements, evoke a sense of trendy contrast.

7. Industrial furniture

Industrial Bedroom Katie Malik Interiors Industrial style bedroom Industrial bedroom
Katie Malik Interiors

Industrial Bedroom

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Industrial designs are big this season and work well paired with softer accessories, textiles and ornamentation. 

8. Faux fur

Faux fur throw and cushions - Elegance collection Mille Boutique Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration Fur Beige throw,faux fur throw,blanket
Mille Boutique Ltd

Faux fur throw and cushions—Elegance collection

Mille Boutique Ltd
Mille Boutique Ltd
Mille Boutique Ltd

It's 2017, time to ditch the real fur and pick something a little more environmentally friendly. Evoke sumptuousness and style within your home, by choosing accessories make from faux fur and plush knock-off patterns.

9. Yellow everywhere

Robot Side table &New BedroomBedside tables
&New

Robot Side table

&New
&amp;New
&New

Primrose Yellow is one of Pantone's top colours for 2017. Add this trendy hue with furniture, accessories, linen and other domestic appurtenances.

10. Moroccan influenced designs

Cocina Moroccan, SIMPLE actitud SIMPLE actitud Mediterranean style kitchen Wood White
SIMPLE actitud

SIMPLE actitud
SIMPLE actitud
SIMPLE actitud

Moroccan influenced patterns, motifs and designs enrich a home with a worldly and engaging ambience, which is perfect if your abode needs a boost in energy and culture. 

11. Marble tabletops

Marble Dining Room homify Dining roomTables
homify

Marble Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

Marble tables have been in for a while now, and they don't show any sign of slowing in the popularity stakes. Choose white marble for a clean and crisp aesthetic. 

12. Mod geometric designs and prints

bagno a Porto Ercole, L'arte del cotto L'arte del cotto Mediterranean style bathroom
L'arte del cotto

L'arte del cotto
L&#39;arte del cotto
L'arte del cotto

Think beyond chevron this season and choose modern geometric motifs for your textiles, tiling, and other interior designs. 

13. Terracotta

The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The London Basement Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Terracotta is timeless, so it's no wonder we're going to see a lot of it this spring. Plant some cacti, succulents and more to brighten your dwelling with style and rustic flair. 

14. Gold and brass accessories

GRANGE X GREG NATALE COLLECTION, Grange México Grange México Study/officeDesks Solid Wood Black
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Warm metallic hues are back with a vengeance this season, and it's not hard to see why. Forget tacky gold frames and instead opt for well-crafted brass objects and fittings with plenty of antique charm. 

Would you like to know more about 2017 interior design tips? Check out: 10 tricks to lower your home costs in 2017

Which 2017 trend is your favourite? Let us know below!

