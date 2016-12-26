14 easy-to-copy décor ideas for 2017

Guess what folks, it's almost 2017! Okay, we confess, we're pretty obsessed with some of the design trends for spring. Rustic, sophisticated, edgy and boho, there is definitely something for everyone! If your dwelling is lacking a little style or pizzazz it's often a good time to rethink your décor and interior design.
However, many trend predictions offer ideas and inspiration, which although gorgeous, are often unattainable for the average homeowner. Today we're going to look at 14 easy-to-copy trends for the New Year. Would you like to know what they are? Read on below and find out…
Light brown tones and shades are definitely in this season! Pair your earthy palette with fresh white hues, and plenty of brass accessories.
Timeless and enduring, we once again see bright white colour schemes work wonders when paired with contrasting darker shades such as charcoal, black and the 2017 favourite, Lapis Blue.
Once again we see modernity paired with rustic touches to create a unique and enduring aesthetic.
Upholstered headboards rarely go out of fashion, and we'll see plenty more next year, in both tufted and plain varieties. Try updating your bedroom with a new bed head, or contact an interior designer for some helpful tips and decorating tricks.
Exposed shelving is seriously easy to copy. Minimal installation means you can undertake this as a weekend DIY project, while boosting your home's character and storage space.
The jury is split on whether copper is 'hot' or 'not' but this aside, precious metals are certainly in and when juxtaposed against contrasting shabby chic accoutrements, evoke a sense of trendy contrast.
Industrial designs are big this season and work well paired with softer accessories, textiles and ornamentation.
It's 2017, time to ditch the real fur and pick something a little more environmentally friendly. Evoke sumptuousness and style within your home, by choosing accessories make from faux fur and plush knock-off patterns.
Primrose Yellow is one of Pantone's top colours for 2017. Add this trendy hue with furniture, accessories, linen and other domestic appurtenances.
Moroccan influenced patterns, motifs and designs enrich a home with a worldly and engaging ambience, which is perfect if your abode needs a boost in energy and culture.
Marble tables have been in for a while now, and they don't show any sign of slowing in the popularity stakes. Choose white marble for a clean and crisp aesthetic.
Think beyond chevron this season and choose modern geometric motifs for your textiles, tiling, and other interior designs.
Terracotta is timeless, so it's no wonder we're going to see a lot of it this spring. Plant some cacti, succulents and more to brighten your dwelling with style and rustic flair.
Warm metallic hues are back with a vengeance this season, and it's not hard to see why. Forget tacky gold frames and instead opt for well-crafted brass objects and fittings with plenty of antique charm.
