9 simple ways to refresh your home for the new year

As it’s the last day of 2016, we thought it prudent to take a look at how you can refresh your home for the new year. Revitalise your mental, physical and spiritual energy by giving your home a burst of life and vivacity with some easily accomplished décor and decorating tasks.

From redecorating using some trendy spring styles to clearing out clutter, we’ve got something to suit everyone. Is your home looking a little worse for wear after the Christmas season? If the answer is yes, read on below and see what you can do to refresh it with elegance and pizzazz!