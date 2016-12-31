Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple ways to refresh your home for the new year

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design Scandinavian style living room Turquoise
As it’s the last day of 2016, we thought it prudent to take a look at how you can refresh your home for the new year. Revitalise your mental, physical and spiritual energy by giving your home a burst of life and vivacity with some easily accomplished décor and decorating tasks.

From redecorating using some trendy spring styles to clearing out clutter, we’ve got something to suit everyone. Is your home looking a little worse for wear after the Christmas season? If the answer is yes, read on below and see what you can do to refresh it with elegance and pizzazz!

1. Decorate with 2017 trends

This spring there are plenty of easy-to-copy trends that will ensure your home is trendy, sophisticated and stylish. Think rich jewel tones, mod geo prints, bright white walls and contrasting darker hues.

2. Clear out clutter and create a chaos free home

A good clutter-bust is the best way to start the new year. If you’re unsure where to begin contact an expert who can point you in the right direction.

3. Organise your kitchen’s utensils and accessories

You probably have plenty of bottles of old oil you no longer use, expired spices and utensils with broken or shoddy handles. It’s the new year, get rid of them!

4. Clean your kitchen (thoroughly!)

Your kitchen is probably cleaned regularly, but how often do you ‘really’ clean it? The oven, underneath the fridge and the extractor hood are oft-neglected areas that can be revitalised with a thorough clean.

5. Audit your bathroom

Toss any old skincare, expired medications, junk or simply anything that no longer gets used.

6. Set yourself some new routines

Get set to make some healthy new habits and ditch those old ones that are no use to you anymore. Make those New Year's resolutions stick by remembering to write them down and putting them somewhere you will see each day. 

7. Throw away any dead, old, dying or disastrous balcony plants

Dead plants aren’t good for your home and should be immediately replaced with lush, healthy and lively varieties.

8. Paint your walls a new, bright and cheery hue

A new bright wall hue will add cheer and joy to your home, while refreshing and enhancing it for the coming season of spring!

9. Throw away any saggy pillows and invest in new bed linen

PW's RESIDENCE

Old, saggy pillows don’t do anything for your peaceful night’s rest, and can actually harbour some pretty nasty bugs. Head to your local homewares store to pick up a new, fresh pillow. While you’re there, grab some new bed linen that will ensure you wake up calm and happy.

Are you ready for the new year? Check out some more decorating advice here: 14 simple and affordable kitchens for you to copy

20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star
Do you have any other tips for our readers?

