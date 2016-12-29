11 creative ways to fit a fridge into a small kitchen

Of all kitchen appliances, the fridge is the most unwieldy and consequently the most difficult to place within a compact kitchen space. Fridges take up a huge amount of space, and can seem almost impossible to integrate into a crowded, cramped or cloistered kitchen.

Depending on the size of your space, you will probably have to purchase a refrigerator that suits both your kitchen as well as your food storage needs. To provide assistance and offer a few design ideas for your tiny kitchen we’ve gathered our top 11 ways to incorporate a fridge into a compact cooking space.

Creative, unique, stylish and innovative; we have a range of options that are sure to suit your dwelling, as well as offer chic design possibilities and opportunities. Would you like to learn more? Read on below and pick your favourite design!