A great villa with a deceptive facade

Luxury homes come in many different shapes and sizes, from lavish penthouses nestled within sky-high superstructures, to quaint yet no less impressively opulent country villas. Today’s home is the latter, and a strikingly beautiful one at that! Get ready folks, we’re heading to The Netherlands to take a rare tour inside one of the most deceptively gorgeous homes in the region.

Designed and brought to life thanks to the team at Kabaz, the dwelling boasts a surprising interior and a wonderfully quaint exterior. The traditional façade certainly doesn’t dictate the interior design, and we’re sure you will be as surprised as we were!

Outside the home we see a property that offers very traditional architecture, bursting with personality and charm; however, inside the residence, the story is rather different. Would you like to see the surprising interior? Check out what lies behind the front door by reading on below…