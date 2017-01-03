A simple timber home in the hills

A dream home is an undeniable desire for many individuals and families alike. Escaping the hustle and bustle of hectic Hong Kong life is definitely something that is beneficial, not only for your mental health, but also your physical and spiritual health too. Fresh air, wide open spaces and a sense of freedom are all aspects of country living that improve and enhance one's like—and today we're going to show you a project from Eddy Cretaz that is sure to inspire.

We're heading to the Italian Alps to check out a truly spectacular and impressive timber chalet. This freestanding family abode is situated to take in panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, while boasting natural materials and a sense of oneness with the environment. Although this dwelling may appear simple enough with its traditional wooden construction, the home comes replete with high-tech, energy saving advantages that improve its eco-friendliness. Would you like to learn more and take a peek inside? Read on below and start planning your next vacation escape today!