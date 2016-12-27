Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ideas for decorating modern houses

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
If you have a modern home that you think could use some unique, eye-catching touches, then read on, as we have some fantastic ideas for you. Simple yet effective, each of these ideas has been tried and tested by amazing interior designers and effortlessly change the interior landscape of a home, but don't think that your home can't benefit too! Each of these ideas is simple to put into practice and won't break the bank, but it WILL make a massive impact on your aesthetic. If you are keen to make a real design splash, come take a look and see which of these ideas appeals to you the most!

1. Create an optical illusion in a short hallway.

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

This hallway looks long and impressive, right? What if we were to tell you that it's all a trick of the eye? By attaching a full size mirror panel on the far wall, the hallways looks double the size that it actually is and the geometric rug compounds the effect by 'pointing' towards the back of the corridor!

2. Install an under-stairs garden.

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

The space under your stairs is a notorious dead zone, with a wealth of storage or display potential simply going to waste, but you can prevent this by making something really special under there. Some shingle, low maintenance plants, such as cacti, and some effective uplighters are all you need. We think you'll agree that this one looks tremendous!

3. Add in some symmetry.

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Modern design often seems to be translated as an eclectic or even unstructured aesthetic, but in reality, a little order can go a long way. In a hallway, we think a pair of matching table lamps looks great, especially when finished with a bright shade, as seen here! The added matching flower displays really compound the contemporary effect!

4. Be bold with colour.

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Modern homes can really handle a big burst of colour, so in an otherwise neutral or functional space, why not go a little crazy and embrace the brightest shade that you can? We love the mustard yellow sideboard here, and the extra accessories, as they manage to totally change up the room!

5. Play with mother nature.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Turquoise
homify

If you have a penchant for nature and all things green, why wouldn't you think about planting a tree, inside your home? Look for a small variety that shouldn't ever get out of hand and then go wild with your placement. In the middle of your living room? Why not?

6. Add quirky family touches.

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

In a busy family home, it's the fun innovations that can make the biggest impact. We really like this touch of including a blackboard wall, as it makes for an easy way to leave each other reminders and notes. We don't know if we could resist the odd mural too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Create a garden room.

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mikkael Kreis Architects

If you found yourself tempted by the under-stairs garden and the tree, but they didn't quite have the desired impact, what about a super garden room exclusively created to house plants in? You could even set up a handy little potting station, for nurturing your more delicate blooms.

8. Increase yoru storage potential.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Hallways are a space that seem to get cluttered up before your eyes. Shoes, bags, coats and all manner of other accessories naturally seem to gravitate and collate there! By adding some structured storage, with coat and bag hooks and cubby holes for shoes, you can still enjoy the easy proximity of a hallway, just without all the mess!

9. Try your hand at contrasting colours.

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

If you have a fairly rigid interior design scheme in your home, with a limited palette of colours in play, you might like to up the modern stakes a little by thrusting some outrageous contrasting furniture in place. We're not talking about a subtle addition here, but something truly bold, like a fuchsia velvet foot stool, for example!

10. Double or triple up on accessories.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Modern homes always seem to play it a little safe, by minimising the trinkets and accessories out on show, but you can include a number of pretty items, all within one space, to great effect! A lamp, some flowers, a mirror and maybe some art will all work well together and give an insight into your tastes and interests. 

Fore a little more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers!

Which of these ideas would look amazing in your home?

