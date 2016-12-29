9 modern wooden houses to inspire you to build yours

Before you firmly decide that you want to build a wooden house, it's important to understand exactly what you could be getting into. This becomes even more pertinent if you don't have any construction experience yourself, but how do you know what questions you should be asking your architect? Well, it just so happens that we know what you should be asking, as well as the answers to those questions, so if you read on now, you can approach your architect with confidence and armed with knowledge, to make your new wooden home the best that it can be. After all, this is no shack that you're hoping to cobble together, so it needs to be exemplar!