Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Fairy tale interior inspiration

press profile homify press profile homify
'Tutti giù per terra', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Loading admin actions …

Somewhere between the psychedelic chimeras of Alice in Wonderland and the historic folk-tastic charm of Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley, there lies a perfect balance of simple yet charming fairy tale décor and decoration. Fairy tales and enchanting design needn’t be reserved for fantastical day dreamers, or over the top wedding receptions—otherworldly and magical home adornment can have a stylish and important position within one’s own domestic space. But how to balance this often obtusely executed style with restraint and control? 

Let Homify’s ideabook guide you in the right direction with some easy yet stunning examples of fairy tale décor that are refined, dainty and picture perfect.

Abundant floral bouquets

Decoración de bodas, Empordà Interiors Empordà Interiors Interior landscaping
Empordà Interiors

Empordà Interiors
Empordà Interiors
Empordà Interiors

What is a fairy tale inspired home without a good spattering of floral blooms? Inject some magic into your domestic space, along with a sense of freshness, an infusion of colour with a selection of gloriously fabulous flowers. Choose bright or subdued hues, pastel pinks, or vivid violets, for a space that is picture perfect.

Pretty in pastel

Field of Flowers Wallpaper ref 3900004, Paper Moon Paper Moon Walls & flooringWallpaper
Paper Moon

Field of Flowers Wallpaper ref 3900004

Paper Moon
Paper Moon
Paper Moon

Pastel hues are one of the best ways to evoke a sense of fairy tale wonderment within your home. This example perfectly exemplifies the essence of stylish yet magical interior design. From the pearl-esque chandelier, to the crisp white dinner setting, the room is gentle, with a sense of whimsicality and fun. Combine light pastel colours with dusty deeper tones to create contrast, and ensure you include plenty of soft textiles.

Quaint and charming

Flock carpets made in 100% Laneve, a premium wool sourced from Wools of New Zealand, Flock Living Flock Living Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Flock Living

Flock carpets made in 100% Laneve, a premium wool sourced from Wools of New Zealand

Flock Living
Flock Living
Flock Living

A little more designer than Disney—this space is an adorable cottage interior that exudes a sense of seaside charm, and light-hearted fantasy. The extensive use of timber creates a natural feeling of connectedness with the architecture, while the matching timber furniture is radiantly retro. With a cosy air, and a showpiece log burning fireplace, this home is attractive and stylishly magical.

Princess and the pea?

The Townhouse Collection, LuxDeco LuxDeco BedroomBeds & headboards
LuxDeco

The Townhouse Collection

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

If you find yourself requiring a well-appointed place to rest one’s head, then look no further than a plush and well-decorated bed. This bed is about as opulent as a bed can be—with thick satin throws and quilts, numerous throw cushions and crisp white linen. Added to this, the luxurious metallic gold side lamps, and you have a space that is fit for a queen—or princess!

Whimsical and romantic dining

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Classic style conservatory
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Transform your dining space with some sheer flowing curtains, luxurious soft lighting, and you will turn your home into a space that is fit for a gorgeous romantic dinner for two. On your own? You needn’t fear, this type of glorious décor is excellent for entertaining friends, family, or simply grab a book and soak up the beauty of your own interior design.

Light-filled conservatory living

homify Scandinavian style conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

When we think of conservatories we think of glorious light filled spaces that are fit for entertaining, or simply soaking up the sun. This wonderfully open conservatory-style room has fairy tale lighting and a neutral décor that helps it create a truly pleasant and beautiful indoor space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A tea-party in the garden

'Tutti giù per terra', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—

Barbara Negretti - Garden design -
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—
Barbara Negretti - Garden design -

Time for a picnic? Perhaps a sunlit soiree? There is no place more magical and fairy like, than a gorgeous cottage garden, which has been set up for tea parties and stylish celebrations. Choose a space within your garden and ensure you have a neat gazebo, some wrought iron seating, along with a plentiful volume of colourful blooms and fragrant blossoms.

Special children’s hideaway

Imaginative Tree House Charm, Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Rustic style garden
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited

Imaginative Tree House Charm

Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited

From a very young age we are exposed to magical fairy tales, stories of far-away lands, and dreamlike enchantment. Why not let your children express their imagination away from the lure of electronics and computers with a beautiful treehouse in the garden? This treehouse has it all, porthole windows, rope ladder exit, and meandering staircase entry.

Vintage accessories

Farolillos y soportes para velas, Beautifulbluebrides.com Beautifulbluebrides.com Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
Beautifulbluebrides.com

Beautifulbluebrides.com
Beautifulbluebrides.com
Beautifulbluebrides.com

If you don’t wish to alter your entire décor or interior design, but still want a hint of magic and allure, try some vintage accessories to brighten and enhance your living area. These tea light holders illustrated above are a great way to infuse a little glimmering style into your domestic space.

Wall murals and feature furniture

Wandmalerei im Wintergarten, Illusionen mit Farbe Illusionen mit Farbe Classic style living room
Illusionen mit Farbe

Illusionen mit Farbe
Illusionen mit Farbe
Illusionen mit Farbe

If you wish to go the whole shebang, consider a wall mural that emphasises the essence of fairy tale wonderment and whimsicality. This example is straight out of a scene from Alice in Wonderland, replete with decorative chandelier, mantelpiece and painted wall motifs.

homify 360°: a house in Shimane Prefecture, Japan

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks