Fairy tale interior inspiration

Somewhere between the psychedelic chimeras of Alice in Wonderland and the historic folk-tastic charm of Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley, there lies a perfect balance of simple yet charming fairy tale décor and decoration. Fairy tales and enchanting design needn’t be reserved for fantastical day dreamers, or over the top wedding receptions—otherworldly and magical home adornment can have a stylish and important position within one’s own domestic space. But how to balance this often obtusely executed style with restraint and control?

Let Homify’s ideabook guide you in the right direction with some easy yet stunning examples of fairy tale décor that are refined, dainty and picture perfect.