The 14 best (and worst) garden investments

The garden is the space where we can relax in a green environment, with fresh air and birds chirping all around. Any green spot can become an idyllic haven, when made up of the right design elements. Yet it's important to make prudent purchases when it comes to decorating your outdoor area. So today we look at some of the best and worst garden investments out there, to guide you to your perfect green space! Enjoy.
This is a very good investment in the garden, helping to define your outdoor space as well as keeping the area well groomed. The various kinds of material available go from wood to stone, as well as pebbles or gravel. One of the others benefits of such paved surfaces is that one can easily organise a table and chairs for summer socialising!
There are many fancy and exotic flowers out there that require a lot of attention in terms of upkeep. Opting for these is not a wise idea, unless you have a lot of time and plenty of know-how.
Ensuring you have your privacy is an important matter in such spaces. Yet, you also need to make sure you choose good materials and a symmetrical pattern that will suit the rest of your facade.
Don't invest in cables and bulbs when you can turn to a more sustainable way of lighting up your garden. Make use of solar panels and bulbs that may take some effort to install, but will be very efficient in the long run.
When you plant lots of different shrubs, like in this example, you can layer your garden well and give it some structure.
When you install pieces such as these, lovely as they are, you'll end up with lots of maintenance on your hands. This will eat into your time and energy as you try to figure out how best to use them!
Lush, evergreen plants will keep your garden looking fresh all
year round. This lovely green space is a creation by Studio
Art Story, a company dealing with garden and landscape supplies.
If you're starting a garden of your own for the first time, begin with plants rather than seeds. The germination and cultivation process can be a bit daunting for a newbie!
It's a good idea to create a covered patio like this one, so you can sit out and enjoy a meal or book in any weather!
Commercial pesticides are never a good idea. These substances have a detrimental effect on the environment and the general health of your garden.
Opt for a classic and durable grill that will keep barbecues simple! There's nothing better than some freshly-cooked food in the sun.
Too many mass-produced ornaments won't look stylish, and end up cluttering your space.
A professional gardener is a fantastic idea for a sparkling green space. It's an investment worth making if you'll be spending a lot of time outside.
This is an absolute garden no-no, as it can lead to rotting or damaged chairs, tables and other important items.
