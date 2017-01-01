Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

After you see these 19 gardens, you'll want to renovate yours

press profile homify press profile homify
A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

With Christmas out of the way, we're naturally all thinking about spring and summer and getting out into our gardens for some warm weather enjoyment, but how can you make a lot more of your outdoor space? More to the point, how can you give your garden some extra oopmh, without spending a fortune or totally relying on a professional gardener? Well, we have all the answers for you, right here! From creating simple little borders to not overlooking valuable corners, we think we've come up with some great ways to make your garden shine, so take a look and see if you fancy getting your landscaping on, for summer!

1. Plant trees and shrubs near your home entrance.

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden
iammies Landscapes

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

What a way to make your garden and entrance come together!

2. Create small, ordered borders.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

When low-key is your thing, simple square borders will be easy to maintain.

3. Get your lawn super healthy.

Modern garden, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Front yard
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Modern garden

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

A bright, healthy green lawn will always up your garden style points!

4. Don't overlook the corners.

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

They are a wealth of wonderful space, so how about creating a dining terrace?

5. Take inspiration for the desert.

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

Want a garden that wows but looks after itself? We have one word for you… CACTI!

6. Use your walls creatively.

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern garden
Space Craft Associates

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

They don't just denote your boundaries, they are part of the garden too, so accentuate them!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Focus on border lighting.

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

Hidden lighting that creeps up from behind pretty plants is always effective.

8. Lay a simple path.

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

Coloured shingle and paving slabs are all you need, plus a little elbow grease!

9. Invest in some topiaries!

CORTE DEL PAGGIO, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Fun, quirky and super elegant, topiaries add a real high-end look to any garden!

10. Go off grid.

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
DCPAYSAGE

DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE

Nobody ever said your paths and borders have to be angular! Look out, curves ahead!

11. Find a place for natural stone.

Rénovation et décoration d'une villa au Nord de Montpellier, Parcs des Vautes, LEWISA home LEWISA home Classic style garden
LEWISA home

LEWISA home
LEWISA home
LEWISA home

Great as border edging, natural stone adds a lot of character and class to a garden.

12. Build up, not out.

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

In a small garden, look to build up, rather than out. Use walls to train climbers or mount fun planters!

13. Choose flowers that make you happy.

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Forget fashion, as this is YOUR garden! Whatever you like the look of the most, that's what you need to plant!

14. Add a garden to your interior too.

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

If you fancy adding some garden goodness to your interior, GO FOR IT! Indoor gardens are amazing!

15. Add small trees for variety.

Réhabilitation à Noisy le Roi, Olivier Stadler Architecte Olivier Stadler Architecte Classic style garden Concrete Grey
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Varying the height of your trees and plants makes for a really fun aesthetic.

16. Go for symmetry.

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style garden
KREATIVE HOUSE

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Neat, symmetrical borders are perfect for really contemporary houses. So minimalist!

17. Don't shy away from bold colours.

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern garden
AIS Designs

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

If you have large walls, can we tempt you to paint them a really vivid and warm colour? It'll look amazing!

18. Minimalist designs will work well.

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

Simple can be effective when it comes to gardens, but choose stunning plants, to keep the wow-factor!

19. Create a funky feature wall.

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Mr.M's garden

Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Perfect for growing some herbs or just cheering up a boring wall, multiple planters and wall decorations will cheer up a space, regardless of size, instantly!

For more gorgeous garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Plan a beautiful garden.

10 simple organisational tricks to start the new year
Which of these ideas really tapped into your aesthetic?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks