After you see these 19 gardens, you'll want to renovate yours

With Christmas out of the way, we're naturally all thinking about spring and summer and getting out into our gardens for some warm weather enjoyment, but how can you make a lot more of your outdoor space? More to the point, how can you give your garden some extra oopmh, without spending a fortune or totally relying on a professional gardener? Well, we have all the answers for you, right here! From creating simple little borders to not overlooking valuable corners, we think we've come up with some great ways to make your garden shine, so take a look and see if you fancy getting your landscaping on, for summer!
What a way to make your garden and entrance come together!
When low-key is your thing, simple square borders will be easy to maintain.
A bright, healthy green lawn will always up your garden style points!
They are a wealth of wonderful space, so how about creating a dining terrace?
Want a garden that wows but looks after itself? We have one word for you… CACTI!
They don't just denote your boundaries, they are part of the garden too, so accentuate them!
Hidden lighting that creeps up from behind pretty plants is always effective.
Coloured shingle and paving slabs are all you need, plus a little elbow grease!
Fun, quirky and super elegant, topiaries add a real high-end look to any garden!
Nobody ever said your paths and borders have to be angular! Look out, curves ahead!
Great as border edging, natural stone adds a lot of character and class to a garden.
In a small garden, look to build up, rather than out. Use walls to train climbers or mount fun planters!
Forget fashion, as this is YOUR garden! Whatever you like the look of the most, that's what you need to plant!
If you fancy adding some garden goodness to your interior, GO FOR IT! Indoor gardens are amazing!
Varying the height of your trees and plants makes for a really fun aesthetic.
Neat, symmetrical borders are perfect for really contemporary houses. So minimalist!
If you have large walls, can we tempt you to paint them a really vivid and warm colour? It'll look amazing!
Simple can be effective when it comes to gardens, but choose stunning plants, to keep the wow-factor!
Perfect for growing some herbs or just cheering up a boring wall, multiple planters and wall decorations will cheer up a space, regardless of size, instantly!
For more gorgeous garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Plan a beautiful garden.