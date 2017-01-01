After you see these 19 gardens, you'll want to renovate yours

With Christmas out of the way, we're naturally all thinking about spring and summer and getting out into our gardens for some warm weather enjoyment, but how can you make a lot more of your outdoor space? More to the point, how can you give your garden some extra oopmh, without spending a fortune or totally relying on a professional gardener? Well, we have all the answers for you, right here! From creating simple little borders to not overlooking valuable corners, we think we've come up with some great ways to make your garden shine, so take a look and see if you fancy getting your landscaping on, for summer!