8 ways to mix and match your furniture like a pro

We know that mixing and matching your furniture is easier said than done. For starters, you'll need to invest in new pieces and then, you need to carefully tread the line between different looks, to create a natural harmony and balance and that's not easy. No wonder we rely on interior designers so much; they make all this look easy! What we will say is that you can embrace a number of furniture styles within your home and how you do so is up to you, but we rather like the idea of separate rooms being decked out individually and that does make the task a whole lot easier! If you are keen to see what furniture styles are out there and ideal for your home, come with us now as we show you some of our favourites!
This dining room is everything we love in one space! A natural wood table, mismatched chairs, simple bookshelves and a quirky lamp are all really capturing the shabby chic aesthetic, thanks to imperfect finishes and elegant simplicity! Wow!
When a fresh and tactile look is what you're after, can we tempt you with a really organic set of furniture? Chunky wood, with imperfections left in and 'wonky' edges amplified makes for a warm and cosy space that feels really usable and friendly.
Style in abundance! For a classically elegant and sophisticated interior scheme, you can't ever go wrong with monochrome furniture! The bold contrast of black and white will always look incredibly contemporary, so these pieces would be an investment!
Wow! The combination of rustic wall décor and secondhand furniture here looks amazing! We are so on board with the vintage leather furniture trend and wouldn't say no to a huge Chesterfield sofa for our living rooms! It would look great with some repurposed wooden tables too.
Speaking of upcycled furniture, would you love to embrace the retro furniture trend that is so hot right now? Beautifully designed, ergonomic items that have stood the test of time are wonderful additions to any home and to snag two trends in one, look out for vintage Danish pieces!
Scandinavian styling is really fashionable right now, thanks to all the wonderfully simple lines, clean looks and easy functionality! We think we could get on board with simple white cabinets, low sofas and punchy accent chairs. Don't you?
When you like a little of everything, you can afford to throw the rulebook away and embrace an eclectic style! Clashing colours, sumptuous fabrics and heady patterns are all really key to getting the eccentric look right and don't forget a statement light fixture too!
What if you don't feel akin to any particular furniture style, per se, but there is a colour that you want to build your home around? Well that works too! You'll naturally find that certain colours work well with particular shapes and your style will evolve from there. We're not trying to influence you, but mustard yellow is a real winner!
