8 ways to mix and match your furniture like a pro

We know that mixing and matching your furniture is easier said than done. For starters, you'll need to invest in new pieces and then, you need to carefully tread the line between different looks, to create a natural harmony and balance and that's not easy. No wonder we rely on interior designers so much; they make all this look easy! What we will say is that you can embrace a number of furniture styles within your home and how you do so is up to you, but we rather like the idea of separate rooms being decked out individually and that does make the task a whole lot easier! If you are keen to see what furniture styles are out there and ideal for your home, come with us now as we show you some of our favourites!