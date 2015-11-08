6 handy tips for decorating Christmas on a budget

It's always amazing just how fast Christmas comes barreling around the corner: one minute, it's July, the next second it's December. We're not quite there yet, but it's not far off, and it's always a good idea to keep to past resolutions and get organised well in advance (easier said than done). Christmas is a fabulous time of togetherness and joy, of good tidings and connection with family and friends, typically over a great feast full of festivity. However, there is one slight drawback to the Christmas season: the financial setback of of welcoming all that joy and happiness. But, you know, Christmas doesn't have to be a wild budget-buster—you can still make your home look like a beautifully bright and luminous festive den without the need to go overboard.

Today on homify, we're offering a few handy tips on how to bring all the spirit of Christmas into your domestic spaces without breaking the bank (it's easier than you might think).