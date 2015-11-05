The essential guide to cool walls

We talk a lot about making our homes look fantastic, of imagining our domestic spaces as dream areas full of all the things we've ever wanted, crafted in styles that match our deepest desires and longings. In this discussion, we constantly address the broader elements of the interior design process: how to make a great looking bathroom, how to ensure your kitchen looks fabulous, the best ways to implement colour, and so on. In this, we often forget the specifics and fundamentals: the really important things… like the things that ensure our houses stay robust, the things that make them literally stay up.

Of course, we’re talking here about walls. Without walls, you haven’t got much: they’re the crucial element to a home’s design and structural functionality. Yet while having walls is one thing, making the most of them, and making them actually look fantastic internally is another discussion altogether – and a very crucial one.

Today on homify, we’re going a step further with walls: our essential guide to transforming your home’s walls from things that are merely robust, into cool, personalised canvasses of interior style. Read on and learn about it.