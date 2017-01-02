A dreamy one-storey home built for relaxing

Some of us only need an outdoor desk, tropical surroundings and a sturdy place to hang our hammocks to be happy. If this sounds like you, then the home we'll explore today just might be your dream home! It is a single-level home set in some lovely surroundings. The garden has palm trees, gently rolling small hills and even a tiny stream.

The architects Christiane Locatelli Arquitetos and Associados have used these natural surroundings as a real focal point in the home. So let's have a look in photos! This is definitely a home that will appeal to those who love a low-key aesthetic.