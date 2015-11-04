Tips for creating a bigger bathroom

Who doesn't love a large and luxurious bathroom? A space replete with enormous free-standing tub, large twin basin vanity, and plentiful natural light, to primp, preen, and dote over oneself in the mirror. While we might fantasise over such a gloriously generous space, the reality is usually a compact area, providing a perfunctory few squares to wash and groom in the morning. However, there are solutions to your bathroom woes.
Today on homify we are going to take a look at some simple renovation and refurbishment tricks to renew and overhaul your most important domestic wash space. Alternate colours, tiles, and even fixtures can create a refreshed aesthetic, and furthermore, maximise your bathroom's footprint.
Whether you have a small, tiny, or minuscule bathroom, there are several tips and tricks you can implement to get the most out of your space, and ensure your room is used to the best of its ability. Check out the examples below, and get the most out of your bathroom with a few handy hints.
Your walls will have the biggest impact, and it is essential to create a space that feels open, airy, and as large as possible. This is where you need to say goodbye to some hues, bright or gaudy shade simply won't help you achieve a larger bathroom. Naturally we tend to think dark colours are unsuitable for our smaller spaces, but surprisingly this is just a myth. Dark colours can actually work wonderfully to create a little intrigue within a bathroom space. Shades such as charcoal, navy blue, and chocolate brown, and even black will actually add a little drama to a dowdy or unimaginative space, providing it a unique edge.
However, if in doubt white is always a winner when it comes to small and compact spaces. We recommend white for many spaces, especially bathrooms, as it evokes a cleanliness and hygienic aesthetic that is hard to replicate with any other tone.
In this example we see a stylish medium sized bathroom space that utilises a monochromatic blend of white and grey. The grey adds to the design creating contrast, while also feeling spacious. Aside from the walls, we recommend a crisp white hue for the ceiling, as it opens up the room, especially a lower height space.
Flooring is one of the areas where you can get a little creative with a compact space. If you have chosen a particular colour or hue for your walls, you will undoubtedly want to coordinate this with your flooring. The key here is to choose something that works well with the current theme. If you are going for a minimalist and clean ambience, then you might want a sleek white gloss tile, or a marble instead. If you want to impart a little eccentricity or eclectic style consider a patterned tile. The trick is to avoid complex or confusing patterns that may confuse the room, and hence reduce the sense of spaciousness.
In this example we see a wonderful example of patterned tiles that have been incorporated with a white wall and ceiling combination. The result is a charming and characterful space that would easily suit a small and compact room. The style is individual, unique, and utterly elegant!
Mirrors are definitely one of the must-have items if you want to increase the size of your bathroom. Mirrors are grand, and generally the larger the better! Not only do they offer a handy place to help you get ready in the morning for work, but they act as a feature within the space as well. Depending on the shape and configuration of your room, you may want to contemplate a mirror that reaches from the floor to the ceiling. This will immediately add a sense of expansiveness, and help to create a bigger bathroom.
Additionally, a mirror with added lighting will impart opulence and lavishness, ensuring your room is luxurious and open. One thing to avoid is employing double mirrors over side by side, or twin sinks. This really works better in larger bathrooms, and if your area is compact, you risk segmenting the room, and minimising its spaciousness. There are also many different types of mirror available. In this example we see a huge floor to ceiling addition in an antique style. Purposefully aged, this style creates charm and character within a home, adding a sense of old-world luxury.
There are myriad options when it comes to lighting a bathroom. You will undoubtedly hear countless buzz-words when it comes to picking new lighting for your home; wall-mounted, pendant, chandelier, recessed, LED, downlights, and lamps are only a few of the many options that you will encounter. As well as choosing a type of light, you will also want to consider the position and placement of your artificial illumination.
In this example, recessed lighting has been installed above the mirror space, adding a soft glow to the overall bathroom area. You may want to consider recessed lighting as it avoids large and bulky fittings that can occupy precious wall space. By recessing your lighting, you will immediately gain a sense of spaciousness, and your bathroom will feel bigger.
Lighting can be one of the trickiest things to get right when renovating a bathroom, chat to a professional to ease the stress, and ensure your bathroom is as big as it can be!
Natural light is by far one of the most important considerations in a bathroom. There is nothing better than waking up in the morning, heading to the shower, and being greeted by a stream of warm sunshine or light. Many bathrooms have shutters, blinds, or other items over them permanently, reducing the volume of light within the space, and in turn making it feel smaller. Maximise your bathroom by ensuring shutters can be opened, blinds can be raised, and your washroom will immediately feel larger. Furthermore, think about replacing dark blinds with transparent ones. This will ensure privacy, while letting in the light.
In this example, we see how a roof light has drastically improved the spacious feeling and size of the space. Without the opening, the room would feel rather dank and dark, the window brings an airiness and improves the atmosphere and ambience.
When all else fails, and you seriously want to reduce the space wastage in your bathroom, you should consider smaller fixtures. These days there are numerous styles and designs, which make finding the right item a simple task.
When it comes to space usage and wastage, there are a few obvious culprits. The bathtub is the largest item you will buy for the bathroom, followed by the shower, and next the basin and vanity. Depending on the size of your room, it is unlikely that you will want to remove the shower, and so it is necessary to choose a smaller sink. By incorporating a different sized piece, you will immediately make the room feel larger, and improve movement throughout the space. This example is a wonderful demonstration of a sophisticated sink that is both compact and stylish.
We hope that helped inspire some ideas and insight for your next bathroom renovation or refurbishment. If you would like to read more, check out: Bold bathrooms