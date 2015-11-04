Tips for creating a bigger bathroom

Who doesn't love a large and luxurious bathroom? A space replete with enormous free-standing tub, large twin basin vanity, and plentiful natural light, to primp, preen, and dote over oneself in the mirror. While we might fantasise over such a gloriously generous space, the reality is usually a compact area, providing a perfunctory few squares to wash and groom in the morning. However, there are solutions to your bathroom woes.

Today on homify we are going to take a look at some simple renovation and refurbishment tricks to renew and overhaul your most important domestic wash space. Alternate colours, tiles, and even fixtures can create a refreshed aesthetic, and furthermore, maximise your bathroom's footprint.

Whether you have a small, tiny, or minuscule bathroom, there are several tips and tricks you can implement to get the most out of your space, and ensure your room is used to the best of its ability. Check out the examples below, and get the most out of your bathroom with a few handy hints.