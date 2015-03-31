homify 360°: Loft Box117, Berlin

Downsizing doesn’t always mean a reduction in design possibilities; far from it, in fact. Making something out of nothing – or at least, making something that feels big out of a small space – can be one of the greatest design challenges of all, but also one of the most satisfying to complete. As those who have lived in flats or houses with limited floor space will know, there’s nothing quite like the sense of fulfilment that comes with stumbling across a sofa that’s just the right width for that one particular area in your home that will just about fit it, or discovering the perfect vintage screen to transform one room into two.

The good people at Tim Diekhans Architecture are clearly extremely familiar with these particular delights. Having created Loft Box117, they know a thing or two about making the most out of what they’ve got. This compact apartment in Berlin is an entirely open-plan space where literally everything except the toilet itself is out on display. Perhaps rather strangely, there would actually be space for the apartment to be divided up into rooms, albeit fairly small ones; so the decision to make it into an oversized studio was not one made out of necessity. But it certainly makes the space seem broader, less claustrophobic than it might otherwise be, and above all brighter. See for yourself below.