homify 360°: Summer House, Südburgenland

With storm clouds gathering, the house appears to be buttoned up against the cold, protecting itself against the elements by hiding away within its protective wooden shell. But in reality, of course, the wood actually is the house itself, not a coat; remove it and the bare structural elements beneath would be left exposed.

The particular shape of window seen here – elongated vertically, and extremely narrow – is very unusual in contemporary architecture, and is slightly reminiscent of the slits designed to be used by archers defending medieval castles. This association, again, adds to the impression that the house is very self-contained, closed off and fortress-like.