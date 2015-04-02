House in Nanakuma

Here, as outside, simple design and clean lines are key to the aesthetic. The difference on the inside of the house, however, is that the traditional Japanese influence is a lot stronger, as evidences by the amount of pale wood used and the measured grids and straight lines that feature so heavily. Of course geometry plays an important part in the look of the building from the exterior, too, but it is much less rigid, much less measured, more haphazard and unpredictable and unashamedly contemporary. In this space, there is an undercurrent of nostalgia for the old ways, and particularly for the old ways of design. And yet there is a sense of something so fresh about this space – largely generated by the fact that the same bright materials for the floors, worktop, ceiling and wall panels – that it’s indisputably very much of the current moment.

It’s also by looking at this pace that we begin to understand how those irregular windows we saw from the outside actually work as part of an interior. Keeping spaces open and allowing light to move freely from are to area – by, for example, using those gridded sliding doors instead of solid ones – means the rooms are bright despite their small and unevenly spaced windows.