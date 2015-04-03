homify 360°: Pobble House, Kent

The muted materials used for the exterior of the three main segments of the houses mimic the colours and textures found on the beach. The pale striped wood of the two furthest parts blends perfectly with the mixed colours of the stony sand beneath, while the nearest part is constructed from rust-coloured metal and slate-coloured panels that closely resemble the sorts of scrap and pebbles one tends to find scattered along the shore.

Meanwhile, the form of the building makes no effort at appearing organic; straight lines, careful measurements and a total absence of curves assert the fact of its careful design.